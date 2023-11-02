Push or Bury: What Should WWE Do with These Stagnant Stars?

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

As WWE moves toward Survivor Series and the typically boring time between December and the Royal Rumble, there are several Superstars left stagnant without a direction.

With fewer eyes on the weekly product due to Monday Night Football and the winter holidays, now would be the time to push some floundering performers or realize it's time to cut bait and put younger stars in their places in the main event scene.

As WWE prepares to lay the groundwork for the Road to WrestleMania 40, here are the Superstars it should push or bury over the coming months.

Karrion Kross

While there have been recent rumors that Karrion Kross is in store for a big push following Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, it's hard to believe WWE has a long-term plan after squandering his momentum time after time.

Kross' main roster career looked doomed from the start, but Triple H gaining full creative control could be the lifeline he needs for one last chance at getting over with the fans.

With Scarlett by his side and a commitment to his character and its long-term development, the company must give Kross a lengthy storyline that the WWE Universe can get behind.

If it doesn't work this time, there is a chance the 38-year-old will never succeed on the main roster, and it will be time to move on.

On the other hand, Kross could finally have the chance to get over on the main roster as he did in NXT and provide WWE with a new dark-hearted character.

Shayna Baszler

After defeating Ronda Rousey at a significant premium live event, most fans thought Shayna Baszler would be one of the cornerstones of the WWE women's division, fighting the most prominent names and putting on memorable matches.

Instead, her push was short-lived and the momentum was squandered. With news that Rousey is likely gone from WWE, the moment the two women created at SummerSlam means next to nothing right now.

Regarding creative direction, Baszler is lost and Triple H needs to harness whatever strategy he used when the former NXT women's champion dominated the black-and-gold brand.

Baszler has a badass personality and the in-ring acumen to back it up. WWE should have no problem putting her in a role similar to Ken Shamrock's when he was intercontinental champion during the Attitude Era.

If not, look for The Queen of Spades to be used as a gatekeeper for the women's division on Raw and SmackDown before eventually fading into oblivion as just another performer considered a missed opportunity by fans.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Two of the most popular women on the roster are Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, who stole our hearts in NXT after succeeding on the independent wrestling scene for so long.

On the main roster, the two women have teased working together and have shared the screen occasionally, but the lack of character development and storyline continuity has led to disjointed pushes and a lack of television time.

With a women's tag team division that is cursed by injuries and poor booking, they are a light-hearted combination that would help casual fans get interested in women's tag team wrestling.

There is a distinct lack of legitimate tag teams in the women's division, so having a pair with a built-in history makes a lot of sense. With so much talent on the women's roster, it would be foolish not to find a place on the card for LeRae and Hartwell.

LeRae and Hartwell vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn all day.