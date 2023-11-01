World Series 2023: Updated MVP Outlook Before Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 5

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Corey Seager solidified his 2023 World Series Most Valuable Player status with his third home run of the series in Game 4.

Seager is the runaway favorite to win his second World Series MVP award in four seasons entering Wednesday's Game 5.

Only Seager's Texas Rangers infield mate Marcus Semien is within close contention of the shortstop on the World Series odds board.

Semien burst into the World Series spotlight with a triple, home run and five RBIs in Texas' 11-run Game 4 outburst.

All of Arizona's players are MVP longshots at the moment. One of them can only win the award if they propel the D-Backs back from a 3-1 deficit.

World Series MVP Odds

Corey Seager (-500; bet $500 to win $100)

Marcus Semien (+1100; bet $100 to win $1,100)

Ketel Marte (+2800)

Tommy Pham (+3000)

Corbin Carroll (+3000)

Josh Jung (+4000)

Merrill Kelly (+5000)

Evan Carter (+5000)

Mitch Garver (+10000)

Gabriel Moreno (+10000)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (+10000)

Seager will be the World Series MVP if Texas finishes off Arizona with one win in the next three games.

The shortstop has as many home runs in this edition of the Fall Classic than the D-Backs have as a team.



Seager went yard in Games 1, 3 and 4 and he is tied with Semien for the series lead with six RBIs.

The 2020 World Series MVP does not have the most hits in the series, but he has had the most impactful set of hits, a run that started with his game-tying two-run shot off Paul Sewald in Game 1.

Semien produced his best postseason performance at the plate in Game 4, but he probably can't win MVP because of Seager's overall body of work.

The only way Semien can steal the MVP award from Seager is if he hits multiple home runs off Zac Gallen in Game 5, but even then, that might not be enough because of Seager's lock on the award.

Ketel Marte and Tommy Pham are still in MVP contention because they would Arizona's two best candidates if the D-Backs spring a comeback.

Marte is 5-for-18 with four RBI against the Rangers, while Pham leads the series with eight hits.

An unsung hero off the Arizona could emerge in a potential comeback, but for now, Marte and Pham are the best MVP options if the D-Backs come back in the series.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).