World Series 2023: Top Storylines for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 5

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Texas' World Series hopes took a hit when Adolis Garcia was taken off the series roster before Tuesday's Game 4.

The Rangers did not let that injury affect them and put up 11 runs on the Arizona bullpen.

Seager's third home run of the series opened up the contest in the second inning, but what followed was even more important to the team's success.

Marcus Semien broke out of his postseason slump to provide a home run, triple and five RBI.

Texas needed another player to step up in Garcia's absence. It got multi-hit games out of Semien, Josh Jung and Travis Jankowski, who was in the lineup as Garcia's replacement.

The Game 4 success put the Rangers in an ideal situation because now it needs one win in three games to land the first title in franchise history.

The Rangers would ideally want to finish off the World Series on Wednesday with Eovaldi on the mound.

Texas will be at a pitching disadvantage in Games 6 and 7. Arizona will throw out Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt, while the Rangers will answer with Jordan Montgomery and potentially Jon Gray as a Max Scherzer replacement.