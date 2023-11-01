Roman Reigns' Bloodline is No Longer the Most Valuable Story in WWE

Credit: WWE.com

If Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was once the most valuable story in WWE, it has been eclipsed by The Judgment Day, a faction that has become more long-reaching and omnipresent over the last 10 months.

Some of that can be attributed to the absence of Roman Reigns in that The Bloodline story has stagnated while waiting for him to make his latest appearance and push the narrative forward.

Other, to the fact that The Judgment Day has been all over WWE television and embroiled in numerous different stories, not unlike The Bloodline was at the height of its creative excellence.

Most impressive is that there was a time in which it appeared the faction may fail spectacularly. Originally created by Edge in 2022, it stumbled mightily out of the gates and even through that summer, appeared to be little more than a collection of heels with nothing else going on, getting beaten down and vanquished by higher-priority babyfaces.

Then came the rise of Mysterio as one of the most hated Superstars in recent WWE memory and the on-screen relationship with Ripley. The infuriated fans and the minute company officials recognized how special their chemistry was, they started pushing the faction as a whole.

Balor and Priest became workhorses, appearing every week and establishing an ability to work with any babyface at any level on the show. Championships were won, dominance established and by the summer of 2023, there was no denying that Raw had become Judgment Day's playground.

What has happened lately, though, has enhanced the faction and its overarching pursuit of pro wrestling domination.

They have become so strong that the guys who were key figures in The Bloodline story, competitors such as Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, have transitioned into a program with the red-hot heel faction and remained just as over as they were at the height of their popularity and battles with The Tribal Chief and Co.

Add to that the manner in which The Judgment Day has seamlessly inserted itself in feuds and stories across the Raw brand so that they have a presence across the three-hour broadcast and you have an impressive run that few could have imagined amid the lukewarm response to the group in its earlier days.

Some of that is due to Ripley emerging as the star everyone believed she could be. It is not uncommon for her to stand toe-to-toe with a Rhodes or Uso, Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre, and assert her will, all while looking every bit the superstar that she is.

One cannot discount Priest, Balor, and Mysterio, who have put in the work between the ropes to establish themselves as bona fide main event talent who can work anywhere on the card and elevate the meaning of that particular match or segment.

They have been rewarded in gold, and the recent story involving Ripley's attempts to manipulate Rollins and McIntyre to side with Judgment Day, only to throw them off guard and open up the possibility for Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the World Heavyweight Championship may bring them more.

Then there is the emergence of JD McDonagh and what his interactions with the group have done to help legitimize him as a fringe player in the storyline and you have an act on Monday nights that can pop up on Tuesdays and drive ratings for NXT, or Fridays and create intrigue surrounding a potential partnership with the aforementioned Bloodline, and still remain true to everything it has established and accomplished to this point.