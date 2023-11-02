Most Likely Heel or Face Turns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023November 2, 2023
Most Likely Heel or Face Turns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023
Crown Jewel 2023 may have the biggest card WWE has ever taken to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. From Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight to Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, it's going to an exciting event.
While not among the Big Four premium live events, Crown Jewel has always been an important show on the company's calendar.
It's vital that WWE delivers a memorable show, especially while also building hype for Survivor Series three weeks later.
One way to build that hype is a wild heel or face turn, and plenty have been set up in recent months. Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair and more all could make a change.
These are the most likely heel and face turns to come at Crown Jewel.
Heel: Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre continues to close in on an inevitable heel turn, but the full focus of his turn is up in the air. How far is he willing to go? Could he join The Judgment Day?
The Scottish Warrior has major potential as a bad guy on a Raw roster lacking top villains. He would likely be best working on his own as his character is built on a distrust of others.
Seth Rollins has proved he is difficult for anyone to beat. McIntyre may be able to defeat him clean, but he has shown already that he is willing to take shortcuts when needed.
He can cheat without The Judgment Day, or he can accept the aid of Rhea Ripley as he did against Sami Zayn. Either way, Crown Jewel will be a definitive turning point for the Scot.
This is the most certain turn of anyone on the card for Crown Jewel.
Face: Damian Priest
In the constant evolution of The Judgment Day, each pay-per-view sets up for a surprise turn. Damian Priest and Finn Bálor are WWE undisputed tag team champions together, but they remain a rocky alliance.
Rhea Ripley is at the head of the group, and that will not change. As Priest and Bálor lose power, though, they seem certain to push back due to their own egos.
At this stage, the most likely babyface to emerge from The Judgment Day is Priest. If he and Cody Rhodes find respect for each other in a fair fight, that would be another step toward him cashing in fairly on Rollins.
The faction needs to evolve, but the evolution may not come just yet. Crown Jewel feels like a good next step for The Archer of Infamy to build himself up as a solo act.
Heel: Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair has struggled to find her place in WWE since the end of her record-breaking title reign. In particular, she has lost her connection to the fans due to overexposure.
The EST of WWE took some time away and has returned with renewed energy. However, a feud with Damage CTRL cannot go much further after so much of her title reign was focused on Bayley and her group.
Iyo Sky can push The EST on Saturday, and defeat will leave Belair in an uncertain place. She would best off turning heel and challenging Charlotte Flair.
For the most explosive heel turn, Crown Jewel could be the point of no return. If she loses and Flair gets involved afterward, she could lay out The Queen rather than worrying any more about Damage CTRL.
Face: Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark
Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark have formed an alliance that could be strengthened or weakened at Crown Jewel. What makes them especially interesting is that they are not obvious face or heel competitors yet.
Both were heels until they broke up with their former tag team partners, Ronda Rousey and Trish Stratus. Together, though, they have leaned more into a heel role.
Both are interesting individual challengers for Rhea Ripley and would fit better in that rivalry as babyfaces. If they can continue to work together in the Fatal 5-Way and lose together, it would set them up to keep working together to challenge the Judgment Day leader.
Baszler has never really been a face in WWE, so this is a new avenue to explore with her. Stark shined both as a face and heel in NXT and can carry that forward on the main roster.