Most Likely Heel or Face Turns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

1 of 4

Drew McIntyre continues to close in on an inevitable heel turn, but the full focus of his turn is up in the air. How far is he willing to go? Could he join The Judgment Day?



The Scottish Warrior has major potential as a bad guy on a Raw roster lacking top villains. He would likely be best working on his own as his character is built on a distrust of others.



Seth Rollins has proved he is difficult for anyone to beat. McIntyre may be able to defeat him clean, but he has shown already that he is willing to take shortcuts when needed.



He can cheat without The Judgment Day, or he can accept the aid of Rhea Ripley as he did against Sami Zayn. Either way, Crown Jewel will be a definitive turning point for the Scot.

