WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Night 2 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights

Credit: WWE.com.

Night 1 of Halloween Havoc was a rousing success, and the actions and spooks would continue into Night 2.



Carmelo Hayes hoped to recapture the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov. Was he ready? Would Trick Williams play a role after his unexplained injury two weeks ago?



"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio faced his fastest challenger to date, Nathan Frazer. Would The Judgment Day need to get involved to save Dirty Dom? Could Frazer pull off a shocking upset?



The night would open with The Creed Brothers looking for revenge against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in Tables, Ladders and Scares. Who would move one step close to challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championships?



Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice have worked through the field of women to earn spots in the Final of the Women's Breakout Tournament. Who would emerge as the 2023 breakout woman of NXT?



Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail hoped to bring more gold to Chase U by challenging Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Fallon Henley hoped to shut up Tiffany Stratton.

