Padres Rumors: Phil Nevin, Benji Gil Linked to Managerial Opening; Eric Chavez Out

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mike Shildt and Ryan Flaherty reportedly aren't the only candidates the San Diego Padres are considering for their managerial opening.

According to Dennis Lin and Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic, Benji Gil and Phil Nevin "are among the external candidates who are in various stages of the interview process" even though Shildt and Flaherty "continued to be viewed as the favorites for the job."

What's more, Ghiroli noted Eric Chavez is "no longer expected to be in the mix."

San Diego needs a new manager after Bob Melvin left for the San Francisco Giants. San Francisco will be the fifth stop for the veteran manager who has led the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Oakland Athletics and Padres throughout his career.

The three-time Manager of the Year was with San Diego the past two seasons and went 171-153. The Padres reached the National League Championship Series in his first year, but they missed the playoffs entirely in 2023.

Last Tuesday, Lin and Bob Nightengale of USA Today both reported the expectation is Flaherty or Shildt will be the next manager in San Diego.

Both are in the organization already, which seemingly gives them an advantage even if Nevin and Gil are now seen as candidates. Flaherty is San Diego's bench coach and offensive coordinator, while Shildt is the senior advisor to player development and major leagues.

Shildt was also the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals starting in an interim role in 2018 and then from 2019 through 2021. St. Louis reached the playoffs all three of his seasons as the full-time manager.

As for Nevin, he played in the major leagues from 1995 to 2006 and also managed the Los Angeles Angels during the last two seasons with a 119-149 record.