Dominique Wilkins' Son Jacob Commits to Georgia over UVA; 4-Star SF in Class of 2025

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The son of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins has officially announced his college basketball commitment.

Jacob Wilkins announced Tuesday that he has committed to Georgia, per Joe Tipton of On3. He chose the Bulldogs over the Virginia Cavaliers.

Wilkins, a four-star prospect out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, is the No. 40 ranked prospect in the class of 2025, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the No. 9 ranked small forward and the No. 6 prospect out of Georgia.

Wilkins is in a star-studded 2025 class that also includes Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Kiyan Anthony and Bryce James. They are the sons of former and current NBA stars Carlos Boozer, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James, respectively.

Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports wrote of Wilkins, who is 6'7", 167 pounds:

"Jacob Wilkins is a budding big wing who is loaded with natural tools and talent, but only in the beginning stages of putting it all together. He has good positional size at over 6-foot-7 with a lanky, and still undeveloped, frame that has yet to even really begin to fill-out yet. While he will undoubtedly be a totally different player once he grows into his frame, he can already show glimpses of explosive athleticism with high-level plays and above-the-rim finishes in the open floor. While he projects as someone who should be dynamic in transition, there are also tools that should translate in the half-court and defensively as well. He's a fluid mover for his size with an almost elastic quality about his natural flexibility. He also has good hands, soft touch, and clean enough mechanics to develop as a shooter."

Aside from Virginia and Georgia, Wilkins also received offers from Alabama, Cincinnati and Indiana.

It's no surprise Wilkins chose to commit to the Bulldogs as his father suited up for Georgia from 1979-1982. Dominique Wilkins averaged 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 blocks in 78 games for the Bulldogs while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor.

The 63-year-old went on to be selected by the Utah Jazz third overall in the 1982 NBA draft. He spent the majority of his career—12 seasons—with the Atlanta Hawks, earning a scoring title, nine All-Star selections and seven First Team All-Pro selections.

Dominique Wilkins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Wilkins' brother, Isaiah, played for Virginia from 2015-18. He's now an assistant for the program under head coach Tony Bennett.