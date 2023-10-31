Deion Sanders Calls Out Rose Bowl, Wants Colorado Players Reimbursed for Stolen Items

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders called upon the Rose Bowl to reimburse his players for what was stolen from their locker room during Saturday's 28-16 defeat to UCLA.

"All that stuff should be replaced," he told reporters Tuesday. "This is the Rose Bowl. They say the Granddaddy of them all, right? I'm sure Granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids."

Some Buffaloes players said they had jewelry stolen out of the locker room, which prompted an investigation by local authorities.

