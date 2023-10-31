X

    Deion Sanders Calls Out Rose Bowl, Wants Colorado Players Reimbursed for Stolen Items

    October 31, 2023

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Colorado head coach Deion Sanders called upon the Rose Bowl to reimburse his players for what was stolen from their locker room during Saturday's 28-16 defeat to UCLA.

    "All that stuff should be replaced," he told reporters Tuesday. "This is the Rose Bowl. They say the Granddaddy of them all, right? I'm sure Granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids."

    Some Buffaloes players said they had jewelry stolen out of the locker room, which prompted an investigation by local authorities.

