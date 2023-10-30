Police Investigating After Jewelry Stolen from Colorado Locker Room During UCLA Loss

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Police have opened an investigation after Colorado football players reported their jewelry was stolen from the locker room during Saturday night's 28-16 loss against UCLA, per ESPN's Paolo Uggetti.

The Bruins' athletic department issued a statement on the situation.

"UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter," the school said, via Uggetti.

During a video posted by Well Off Media on Sunday night (41:48 mark), several players appear to be upset outside of the stadium. When a voice asks them if they had their chains stolen, none directly answer, though they continued to look visibly frustrated.

"I just got mine," one player said. "I had a jewelry box and everything, they took it out my jewelry box."

In Feb. 2021, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders—then at Jackson State—said in a postgame press conference that he had his belongings stolen from the locker room, though they were later recovered.

Sanders said his assistant caught the thief in the act of taking his items.