Deion Sanders' Belongings Found After Alleged Robbery During Jackson State Debut

Former NFL star and current Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders' belongings were found after he told reporters that they were stolen from the locker room during Sunday's 53-0 victory over Edward Waters.

A school official told Nick Niehaus of WAPT that the items were found after Sanders' press conference. Noah Newman of WJTV said the belongings were "found in his locker/office."

Sanders later took to Twitter to Twitter to explain the situation, saying that his assistant caught the person in the act of stealing:

Jackson State athletic director Ashely Robinson confirmed the recovery of the items to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated

"We're going to find out who did it," Sanders said at the time, noting he had his wallet and cellphone taken.

He added that he was "pissed" about the situation.

Sanders said it was the second time he's had his belongings stolen since becoming the head coach:

Sunday was Sanders' debut as a head coach. He was hired in September, but the school postponed its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackson State will play eight games in total this season.

He also got a surprise before the game, as his former teammate Troy Aikman greeted him on the field:

"How do you think it feels, coming back, teary eyed—the guys just presented me with the game ball, one of the best moments that I've ever had in my career—and you notice you don't have a phone to call your momma, your girl, your kids, because it's been stolen," he told reporters prior to the recovery of his belongings.

Jackson State will face Mississippi Valley State next weekend.