World Series 2023: Updated MVP Race Before Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 4

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2023 World Series Most Valuable Player is Corey Seager's award to lose.

The Texas Rangers shortstop belted his second home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks to give his team a 2-1 series advantage going into Game 4.

Seager is the clear betting favorite to win the award. He has the potential to do more damage on Tuesday against Arizona's bullpen arms.

Arizona's top hitters can force their way back into the MVP conversation if string together hits off Andrew Heaney and replicate their Game 2 performance.

But that might not be enough to unseat Seager as the MVP favorite after four games.

World Series MVP Odds

Corey Seager (-165; bet $165 to win $100)

Tommy Pham (+950; bet $100 to win $950)

Ketel Marte (+1300)

Evan Carter (+1400)

Corbin Carroll (+1600)

Adolis Garcia (+1900)

Merrill Kelly (+2000)

Marcus Semien (+3500)

Gabriel Moreno (+4500)

Alek Thomas (+5500)

Josh Jung (+8000)

Mitch Garver (+8000)

Seager only has two hits in the World Series, but they were two of the most consequential plays of the Fall Classic to date.

Seager belted the game-tying home run into right field in Game 1 and he produced a third-inning home in Game 3 that proved to be the difference for the Rangers.

The 2020 World Series MVP is well ahead of anyone in the series when it comes to important hits.

The Rangers shortstop can extend his lead in the MVP race with a big hit or two against the Arizona bullpen in Game 4.

The D-Backs will start Joe Mantiply as an opener and then piece together the next four-to-five innings before they turn the ball over to their high-leverage arms.

Arizona's plan worked well in NLCS Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The hope for the D-Backs is they put in another solid performance and allow their bats to take advantage of Heaney.

Texas' Game 4 starter did not last a full inning in his lone ALCS start. One big inning could be enough for Arizona to shift the balance of power in the series back in its favor.

Christian Walker, Lourdes Gurriel and Ketel Marte all have multiple hits off the southpaw in their careers. They could be the catalysts of an early Arizona rally.

Tommy Pham can't be counted out as well. He leads the D-Backs with seven hits, and if he gets a consequential hit off Heaney, his MVP stock will raise.

Pham has the best chance to win MVP right now from the Arizona roster, but Marte has a strong case as well.

Marte now has a 19-game postseason hitting streak, and if he extends that run on Tuesday with a big hit, he could move further into the MVP conversation.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).