Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks' Offense Stump MLB Fans in World Series Loss to Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks' crowd was raucous from the start. The Arizona Diamondbacks' pitching was good enough to win. And the Arizona Diamondbacks' fielding was solid.

But the Arizona Diamondbacks' offense was missing in action.

Arizona lost its home-field advantage and fell behind 2-1 in the 2023 World Series thanks to a 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 3 on Monday at Chase Field. Now the Diamondbacks will have to win at least one game in Texas if they are going to capture their first championship since the 2001 campaign.

It seemed like the offense was going to seize early momentum and ride it in front of the home fans when Christian Walker doubled to start the bottom of the second inning and Tommy Pham followed with a single, but Adolis García threw Walker out at home after he ran through a stop sign.

The game went downhill from there for the Diamondbacks, and the disappointing showing from Corbin Carroll and the rest of the offense drew plenty of reaction on social media:

It didn't take long for that failed chance in the second inning off veteran starter Max Scherzer to backfire from Arizona's perspective. The Rangers pushed three runs across the board in the top of the third off an RBI single from Marcus Semien and a two-run homer by Corey Seager.

Those runs off starter Brandon Pfaadt were it for Texas thanks to a strong bullpen effort from Miguel Castro, Kyle Nelson, Luis Frías and Andrew Saalfrank. The door also swung wide open for a comeback for the Diamondbacks when Scherzer exited with back tightness after just three innings and 36 pitches, which unexpectedly forced Jon Gray into the game.

Yet the home team didn't take advantage.

Gray allowed a single hit in three scoreless innings, and Arizona's only run came on an RBI single from Geraldo Perdomo off Aroldis Chapman in the eighth. José Leclerc shut the door in the ninth, and the Rangers are now two wins away from their first title in franchise history.