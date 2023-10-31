MLB Rumors: Braves' Ron Washington Eyes Replacing Dusty Baker as Astros Manager

Elsa/Getty Images

Following Dusty Baker's retirement, Atlanta Braves' third base coach Ron Washington appears to be interested in the Houston Astros managerial opening, according to KHOU 11 Houston's Jason Bristol.

Washington, 71, has been with Atlanta since 2017 and is beloved by the players in the Braves' clubhouse. He has previous managing experience, having had a very successful stint with the Texas Rangers from 2007-2014.

It is unclear whether the Astros have mutual interest in bringing Washington aboard. He and Houston's general manager Dana Brown worked together in Atlanta from 2019-2022.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.