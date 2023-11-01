Top 2024 CFB Recruits Who Could Play for Title-Contending Future Teams Right Now

11 of 11

Credit: 247Sports

Rounding out this group is another potential front-seven anchor who would have a spot this year on a quality team.

If there's anything offensive juggernaut Washington needs, it's some more impact depth in its defensive front seven. With Michael Penix Jr. and Co. throwing up points like confetti, the Huskies are on the field a lot defensively and need a rotation.

While they were expected to have a lot of talent and play-making ability off the edge this year, the proof isn't in the numbers. The Huskies are No. 126 nationally with just 10 sacks, and their inability to get quarterbacks on the ground could be a major issue down the stretch.

It's surprising the Dawgs haven't had a lot of success there, either, with Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

That's where a guy like Noah Carter can help. The 6'3", 225-pound edge-rusher from Peoria, Arizona, is the type of athlete Washington simply doesn't have with speed off the corner. Plenty of other teams are coming after him, but he seems locked in with coach Kalen DeBoer right now.

That's huge news for the Huskies, especially as they head into the Big Ten next year where everything is more physical. Carter is the type of player to ease that transition, and with this year's team trying to go all the way, he'd be an ideal player to add a spark.

Washington needs it on defense.

All stats courtesy of CFBStats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.