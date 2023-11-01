Top 2024 CFB Recruits Who Could Play for Title-Contending Future Teams Right NowNovember 1, 2023
Top 2024 CFB Recruits Who Could Play for Title-Contending Future Teams Right Now
Projecting which prospects can hop onto the field right away is never easy, but it's always fun.
That's why it's good to look ahead at which players are heading into exactly the right situations for them. But if teams had the ability to inject a bit of assistance into this year's lineup, which prospects from their 2024 class would they love to see on their 2023 teams?
Several College Football Playoff contenders remain as we head into the season's home stretch, and while it's not possible for them to put next year's recruit on this year's team, it's a fun exercise to discuss.
What we realized here is there are a lot of teams near the top of this season's rankings that could use help in the defensive front seven.
Here are a few of the players coming in next year who coaches would love to be able to add right now.
Alabama: Jaylen Mbakwe, Cornerback
The obvious answer to this question for Alabama is quarterback Julian Sayin because he's special and because the Crimson Tide have had uneven results from Jalen Milroe in 2023.
However, after a terrific showing against Tennessee, it looks like Milroe is settling into the position at just the right time. So, we're going to give coach Nick Saban a little more elite depth on the back end of the defense.
Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are super-talented and holding down the starting spots back there. They'd be in no danger of losing their positions, but 5'11", 170-pound dynamo Jaylen Mbakwe is a 5-star mega-talent who would get some run, for sure.
Born in Pinson, Alabama, he is one of the top playmakers in the country, and the Clay-Chalkville High School player could excel anywhere on the field. Need a receiver? Put him there. The physicality of a safety? He could slide over.
For his high school team this year, he's playing quarterback.
That wouldn't be a college fit, but the bottom line is Mbakwe is a guy who is going to slot in and play right away in some form or fashion. If he was on the 2023 team, he'd be getting snaps, even in a strong secondary.
Florida State: KJ Bolden, Safety
Since tight end Landen Thomas is so electrifying and a mismatch nightmare, you could argue he would be perfect for this list. But the Florida State Seminoles' class includes one of the biggest can't-miss prospects in the country.
So, our choice is KJ Bolden.
The 6'1", 185-pound 5-star safety from powerhouse Buford High School outside Atlanta is much like Mbakwe in the fact that he is just a stat-churner who is plug-and-play on either side of the ball. He could play receiver, anywhere in the secondary and on special teams.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell would love to utilize him, move him around and let him make plays, perhaps on both sides of the ball.
Shyheim Brown and Akeem Dent hold down the Seminoles' safety spots, but Bolden would immediately step in and be the second-most talented player on the entire team behind quarterback Jordan Travis (if not the first).
Bolden would be a star on this year's team, which is the class of the ACC. He's that good, and you'd better believe he'd be filling stat sheets in 2023. 'Noles fans can't wait for him to get to Tallahassee.
Georgia: Jaden Reddell, Tight End
After Florida State flipped Georgia prospect Landen Thomas, the recruiting machine that is the Georgia Bulldogs just went out and got another exceptional athlete for the position.
Jaden Reddell is a 6'4", 233-pound prospect from the awesomely named town of Peculiar, Missouri, and he is going to be an instant-impact caliber player, even in a loaded tight end room in Athens.
With the success of Brock Bowers, coach Kirby Smart's Dawgs can pretty much lure any tight end in the country or at least be firmly in the mix for their services.
Reddell is a long-framed kid who could add several more pounds of muscle. Once he does, he's going to be special with the ball in his hands.
Until then, the Missouri prep prospect still a major threat catching the ball as a tight end or could even split out and play receiver, and that versatility is why teams like Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and others made him a priority.
With Bowers having tightrope surgery and likely out for an extended period of time, Reddell could get some snaps right now and be another weapon in a strong receiving corps.
Michigan: Devon Baxter, Edge
Michigan's competition really starts following this week's easy-on-paper game against Purdue before tilts loom against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.
It's been difficult to gauge the Wolverines' strengths and weaknesses playing such a soft schedule, but coach Jim Harbaugh's team has been thoroughly dominant so far.
One place that does look like a weakness, though, is getting after the quarterback. Even that hasn't been too bad, though, as the Wolverines are 36th nationally with 21 sacks this year. Whether they can get home against good teams remains to be seen.
Michigan needs more quick-twitch bodies coming off the edge, and Devon Baxter fits the bill.
The 6'6", 225-pound Gwynn Park, Maryland product has a tall frame that should be able to add 30 more pounds of muscle without him losing a step. He also has a basketball background and is an elite athlete.
While it takes some time to perfect a collegiate craft, edge is one of those spots where you can place a super-talented kid, point at the quarterback and say "Go get him."
Harbaugh almost certainly would love to be able to have a limited-snap package for a player with Baxter's size and athleticism this season. He could even be an X-factor, despite being unpolished.
Oklahoma: David Stone, Defensive Lineman
Oklahoma has been playing with fire the past couple of weeks, and it finally got them in a disappointing loss at Kansas this past weekend. In that game, the Jayhawks were able to run the ball almost at will, registering 225 yards on the ground.
Coach Brent Venables' defense has grown leaps and bounds since last season's first-year debacle, but the Sooners still need reinforcements on that side of the ball to be great.
OU is still in the national championship picture despite the loss and can still play its way into the final four, but it needs to play much better defensively. One guy who would be able to help them do that is 5-star defensive lineman David Stone.
Unfortunately for Venables, the IMG Academy top-10 talent is still a high school senior who won't be in Norman until 2024.
The 6'4", 275-pound lineman is one of those versatile, athletic prospects who is just dynamic. He and Williams Nwaneri (Missouri commit) are a pair of can't-miss stars who will almost certainly get snaps right away.
Given Oklahoma's need for impact players in the front seven, Stone would be a shoo-in to play this season.
Ohio State: Eddrick Houston, Edge
Much like their rivals in Ann Arbor, the Ohio State Buckeyes need help getting to opposing quarterbacks.
As terrific as Buckeyes second-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' unit has been this year (and it has carried a title-contending team), getting quarterbacks on the ground has been a major issue.
Ohio State's 16 sacks rank 80th nationally. For all their many attributes, outside linebacker Jack Sawyer and defensive end JT Tuimoloau aren't sack artists. The Buckeyes could use one, and that's where the second Buford High School prospect on this list comes in.
Eddrick Houston is a terrific pass-rushing athlete. At 6'3", 265 pounds, he already has a college-ready body, and while he can get after quarterbacks from a three- and four-point stance, he also has the twitch to stand up and rush that way.
You can do a lot of things with a defender like Houston, which is why everybody in SEC country wanted him. Somehow, the Buckeyes pulled him out from under the noses of Kirby Smart and Nick Saban, who both recruited him heavily.
A guy who can get after quarterbacks like Houston is always needed. The Buckeyes could deploy him immediately.
Ole Miss: Kamarion Franklin, Defensive Lineman
If you see a trend by now, it's that most of these teams need defensive-line help. The Ole Miss Rebels are no different.
Coach Lane Kiffin is loading up in the trenches for the 2024 class, and while the offensive line hasn't been a strength for the entire season, it's been playing a lot better recently.
So, future incoming stars like William Echoles and Kamron Beavers received consideration for this list, but we'll go with the defensive side.
That's where Kamarion Franklin is, and he's the biggest pull of the class so far for the Rebels.
The 6'5", 265-pound Lake Cormorant High School product is staying home rather than playing for Ole Miss or Auburn, and that's huge news for Kiffin and Co.
He is big, athletic and would help fortify a defensive interior that has JJ Pegues and not a whole lot of other real impact players right now. Ole Miss is 56th nationally against the run, and getting a guy like Franklin will help that.
The prospect has the beef and could even add 20-30 more pounds and retain his athleticism. He also could line up on the edge and get after quarterbacks.
Despite a loss to Alabama, Ole Miss still has some SEC Championship Game hopes, and if the Rebels had more players like Franklin, that would enhance their chances this year.
Oregon: Dakoda Fields, Cornerback
It's hard to find a lot of weaknesses right now for the Oregon Ducks.
Despite a loss to Washington, they may be the most complete team in the country, at least statistically. They have the nation's most accurate quarterback in Bo Nix, playmakers at running back and receiver, and an offensive line that leads the nation in QB pressures allowed.
Head coach Dan Lanning is building an SEC-caliber defense, but even the Ducks could use another elite player in the secondary. Even with talent such as Tysheem Johnson, Dontae Manning and Khyree Jackson, why not add more?
Aydin Breland and Elijah Rushing are top-tier defensive linemen who are going to be special, but the Ducks are fine there this year. For our purposes, give them Dakoda Fields, a 6'2", 185-pound Gardena, California native who has the makings of a star.
He is physical enough in the run game and long, lanky and fast against the pass. He has one of the highest upsides of any player at his position in the class.
The former USC commitment is the perfect press-man corner, and you can never have too many of them on the field. There are so many defensive linemen on this list, even with the stars coming in, we went a different direction.
Lanning's back level of defense looks strong for the future, too.
Penn State: Quinton Martin, Running Back
You may think it's ridiculous to have Quinton Martin on this list considering the Penn State Nittany Lions already have Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton on the roster.
But, even though the Allen-Singleton combo has the ability to be dynamic, neither of them has been this season for coach James Franklin's team. Neither is averaging even five yards per carry, and while a lot of that is because of the offensive line's inconsistency, those guys need to be better.
Penn State also needs some help at receiver, which makes Martin an ideal addition on this list. Why? Because the versatile offensive playmaker can play either position.
While he is expected to line up at running back when he gets to Happy Valley, he also stars as a defensive back in high school and is a terrific pass-catcher.
Martin has the ability to play any of the three positions, so he could give Franklin some flexibility and a guy who can line up all over the place, even with Allen or Singleton on the field.
The 6'2", 200-pounder is a dynamic player who has the potential to be elite. While it's not fair to compare him to a guy with Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson's skill set, he can do a lot of things like the Buckeyes star.
Putting him in the position to make plays is going to be essential right away.
Texas: Colin Simmons, Edge/Outside Linebacker
Even though they lost to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, the Texas Longhorns aren't done.
They already have an exceptional out-of-conference win against Alabama, and they still have everything in front of them to be able to get out of the Big 12 with a conference title. If that happens, they're going to be considered for the College Football Playoff.
Still, there are plenty of needs in a defense that has been much better than a season ago for coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.
Last year, the Longhorns added Anthony Hill Jr. as an elite second-level defender in what has become a recruiting juggernaut under Steve Sarkisian. This year, they've got another 'backer who is going to line up opposite him (or maybe even in the middle of the field) in Colin Simmons.
He's a spectacular player with the talent, speed and ability to start right away, and he would fortify a front seven in Austin this year if he was already on campus. How elite is he? As a junior, he had 22.5 sacks for Duncanville.
Simmons is more likely an outside linebacker than a defensive end, though he is listed by an edge by most services. And while he needs to add some strength, he has terrific speed and athleticism, and he would almost certainly have some packages this year, just like Hill.
Washington: Noah Carter, Edge
Rounding out this group is another potential front-seven anchor who would have a spot this year on a quality team.
If there's anything offensive juggernaut Washington needs, it's some more impact depth in its defensive front seven. With Michael Penix Jr. and Co. throwing up points like confetti, the Huskies are on the field a lot defensively and need a rotation.
While they were expected to have a lot of talent and play-making ability off the edge this year, the proof isn't in the numbers. The Huskies are No. 126 nationally with just 10 sacks, and their inability to get quarterbacks on the ground could be a major issue down the stretch.
It's surprising the Dawgs haven't had a lot of success there, either, with Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui.
That's where a guy like Noah Carter can help. The 6'3", 225-pound edge-rusher from Peoria, Arizona, is the type of athlete Washington simply doesn't have with speed off the corner. Plenty of other teams are coming after him, but he seems locked in with coach Kalen DeBoer right now.
That's huge news for the Huskies, especially as they head into the Big Ten next year where everything is more physical. Carter is the type of player to ease that transition, and with this year's team trying to go all the way, he'd be an ideal player to add a spark.
Washington needs it on defense.
All stats courtesy of CFBStats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.
