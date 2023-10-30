5-Star EDGE Elijah Rushing Commits to Oregon After Decommitting from Arizona

Paul Abell/Getty Images

5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing has officially committed to Oregon after decommitting from his hometown Arizona Wildcats, according to Ari Wasserman of The Athletic.

The 6'6", 250-pound pass rusher is ranked as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He's also considered the 14th-best player in the entire class.

After visiting Oregon's campus in June, Rushing initially committed to Arizona in early July before leaving for the Ducks.

