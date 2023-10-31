B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Penix Stays in Front After Week 9

2 of 4

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: Beck put together a steady game, as usual, in UGA's dismantling of Florida. He completed 19-of-28 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the rivalry win. Georgia hosts 14th-ranked Missouri in Week 10.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State: The hot streak for Harrison continued in a valuable win at Wisconsin. He nabbed six passes for 123 yards and two scores, making it four consecutive games with six catches, 100-plus yards and a touchdown. Ohio State heads to Rutgers this weekend.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma: Gabriel's roller-coaster day ended with a deflating loss at Kansas. He threw an early pick-six, responded to rush for three touchdowns to give the Sooners a late lead and then watched Kansas steal an upset win. Gabriel will try to bounce back against rival Oklahoma State in the final (for now?) Big 12 edition of Bedlam.

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State: If you amass 284-plus yards in three straight weeks, you simply demand our attention. Gordon's role expanded in late September, and he's since rushed for no less than 121 yards in five games. He ranks second nationally with 1,288 scrimmage yards and has scored 11 touchdowns, sparking what looked like a mediocre Oklahoma State squad from 2-2 to 6-2.