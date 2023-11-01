Predicting Every 2023 MLB Gold Glove Award Winner

20 of 20

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Finalists

Jesús Luzardo, Miami Marlins: 32 G, 7 DRS

Taijuan Walker, Philadelphia Phillies: 31 G, 5 DRS

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies: 32 G, 4 DRS

The number that really stands out here is Luzardo's seven Defensive Runs Saved, which is high for a pitcher but also reflective of the range he showed in 2023.

According to Baseball Info Solutions, Luzardo saved five runs with his range even as no other pitcher topped three. He also picked off four runners, thus leading to a general impression that he was an out machine.

The catch is that Luzardo also committed three errors, compared to zero for Walker and just one for Wheeler. This is even though the two of them had more total chances in the field, with 33 for Walker and 32 for Wheeler compared to 31 for Luzardo.

For his part, Walker was also second to only Patrick Corbin with six pickoffs. The general impression for him is thus one of well-rounded defensive work that will hopefully earn the 2021 All-Star some gold for his trophy case.