Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 9

25. Noah Fifita, Arizona (Previous Rank: NR)

Week 9: 25-of-32, 275 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; -27 rush yards

Season: 119-of-157, 1,221 yards, 11 TD, 3 INT; 2 rush yards

A 3-star recruit in 2022 who had just 19 pass attempts as a freshman, Fifita has now started four straight games since taking over for an injured Jayden de Laura. He has thrown for 1,152 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions during that four-game stretch, and he had 275 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 win over Oregon State on Saturday.

24. Will Howard, Kansas State (Previous Rank: HM)

Week 9: 15-of-17, 164 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 24 rush yards

Season: 137-of-215, 1,628 yards, 14 TD, 7 INT; 313 rush yards, 6 TD

With back-to-back blowout wins over TCU (41-3) and Houston (41-0), Kansas State has moved back to No. 25 in the most recent AP poll. Howard has been splitting time under center with 4-star true freshman Avery Johnson, but he has still thrown five touchdowns passes the last two weeks, and he was nearly perfect on Saturday.

23. Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (Previous Rank: 18)

Week 9: 18-of-25, 288 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT; -6 rush yards

Season: 149-of-228, 2,126 yards, 18 TD, 5 INT; 8 rush yards, 2 TD

Hartman threw 14 touchdowns passes without an interception in Notre Dame's first six games, but he has thrown five picks in his last three games. The Fighting Irish have still managed to pull out wins over USC and Pittsburgh during that stretch, but he is steadily sliding down these rankings as his own individual play has fallen off.

22. Drew Allar, Penn State (Previous Rank: HM)

Week 9: 20-of-31, 210 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 5 rush yards

Season: 156-of-254, 1,655 yards, 16 TD, 1 INT; 61 rush yards, 3 TD

After suffering their first loss of the season against Ohio State in Week 8, the Nittany Lions were in danger of making it two in a row when Allar threw the first interception of his college career late in the fourth quarter against Indiana, and the Hoosiers kicked the game-tying field goal a few minutes later. However, the sophomore answered with a 57-yard touchdown strike to KeAndre Lambert-Smith on the ensuing drive en route to a 33-24 victory.

21. Mikey Keene, Fresno State (Previous Rank: INJ)

Week 9: 27-of-41, 256 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT; -6 rush yards

Season: 186-of-273, 1,948 yards, 19 TD, 6 INT; -128 rush yards