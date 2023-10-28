Oklahoma Clowned for Blowing Chance at CFP Berth After Upset Loss to Unranked Kansas

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes took a massive hit Saturday, as they suffered their first loss of the season, falling 38-33 to the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kansas snapped an 18-game losing streak against Oklahoma with the win, which was the program's first over the Sooners since 1997.

By falling to 7-1 on the season, OU perhaps played its way out of the CFP picture, and Sooners and college football fans voiced their opinions on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Although it was a cold and rainy day in Lawrence that featured a lengthy lightning delay, both offenses moved the ball at will in what was a back-and-forth affair from start to finish.

The Sooners and Jayhawks did the bulk of their damage on the ground with Oklahoma rushing for 269 yards and five touchdowns, and KU rushing for 225 yards and four scores.

Oklahoma picked off Kansas quarterback Jason Bean on back-to-back drives to take the lead and then have a chance to put the game away, but a false start penalty forced the Sooners to punt the ball away rather than going for it on fourth down.

Kansas made Oklahoma pay, and Bean got redemption on the pivotal play of the game when he hit Lawrence Arnold for a 37-yard gain on a fourth-and-6 to set up the go-ahead touchdown run with 55 seconds left:

By letting Kansas score the go-ahead rushing touchdown, Oklahoma preserved some time and timeouts, and it got the ball deep in Jayhawks territory to give itself a chance at a game-winning touchdown.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel's last-ditch effort was broken up, however, and Kansas scored its biggest win of the Lance Leipold era:

In addition to Oklahoma likely falling out of the CFP race, Gabriel's Heisman Trophy candidacy was damaged Saturday, as he went just 14-of-19 for 171 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, although he did rush for 64 yards and three scores.

Now, the Sooners' focus will shift toward trying to win out, win the Big 12 and potentially give themselves an outside shot at the CFP.