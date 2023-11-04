Kairi Sane Returns to WWE, Helps Iyo Sky Beat Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel

Photo credit: WWE.com

Iyo Sky defeated Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to retain the WWE Women's Championship.

Belair knew the numbers game was against her with Bayley at ringside, but she did not count on Kairi Sane making her WWE return to aid in Sky's title defense.

It was too much for the challenger to overcome.

After The Genius of the Sky seemed to inadvertently strike Bayley at ringside, Sane appeared to help out her friend instead. The pair then indulged in a post-match beatdown of Belair.

After taking several weeks off, Belair returned to WWE programming a couple of weeks ago by saving Charlotte Flair from an attack at the hands of Damage CTRL after Sky beat The Queen to retain the WWE women's title on an episode of SmackDown.

Prior to her hiatus, Belair defeated Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam to win the WWE Women's Championship, but her title reign was short-lived.

With The EST of WWE compromised after a hard-fought bout, Sky ran down and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, beating Belair to win singles gold on the main roster for the first time.

On SmackDown a couple of weeks later, Belair and Flair beat Bayley and Sky in a tag team match, prompting Damage CTRL to seek revenge.

Sky, Bayley and Dakota Kai ambushed Belair backstage, trapped her leg inside a steel chair and used another to smash it, resulting in a storyline injury that kept her off television for nearly two months.

One week after she returned to aid Flair, Belair cut a promo about her desire to get back at Damage CTRL and regain the title she lost at SummerSlam.

Belair vs. Sky was then made official for Crown Jewel, marking the latest chapter in a long line of great matches between the two talented Superstars.

Belair and Sky worked together on many occasions during their time in NXT, and the rivalry carried over to the main roster.

Before Sky got the better of Belair at SummerSlam, The EST beat The Genius of the Sky at Backlash in May to retain the Raw Women's Championship in one of the best women's matches of the year.

While Belair hoped to replicate her Backlash performance, Sky retained in arguably her toughest title defense to date, leaving The EST to continue her pursuit of becoming champion again.

Damage CTRL, meanwhile, might be headed for some strife given Bayley was the one to unceremoniously send Sane out of action in July 2020.