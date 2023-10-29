College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 9

9 of 9

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

SMU may have felt a bit scalded by the Big 12 when conference expansion passed it by and the conference elected to invite UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston. Losses to TCU and Oklahoma this season may prove the Mustangs aren't quite ready for the Power Five.

But they're getting primed for the ACC next year, anyway, by dispatching AAC competition right now. After another offensive explosion Saturday, the Mustangs may be showing they're Tulane's biggest competition before they head out.

Coach Rhett Lashlee's team exploded for 52 first-half points on its way to a 69-10 embarrassment of a struggling Tulsa team.

In the past four games, they've put up 34, 31, 55 and 69 points in consecutive victories that has pushed their record to 6-2 on the year and 4-0 in the conference. Rice and Memphis may be tough outs coming up, but Lashlee's offense has found its stride.

Heading into a meaningless fourth quarter up 63 points, SMU had scored double-digit points in eight consecutive quarters.

Transitioning from Tanner Mordecai (who transferred to Wisconsin) to former highly touted prospect Preston Stone took some time, but everything is trucking now. Stone was brilliant against the Golden Hurricane, throwing for three touchdowns and 371 yards.