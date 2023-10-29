College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 9

College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 9October 29, 2023
Had you taken a glimpse at this week's college football schedule, there wouldn't have been many matchups that caught your eye.
Yes, there were some rivalry games, but there were just two showdowns between ranked opponents (Oregon-Utah and Duke-Louisville).
That didn't keep it from being an exciting day, though. And that was even with neither of the afternoon's ranked games being worth a watch. In those, Oregon dominated Utah 35-6, and Louisville shut out Duke 23-0.
Still, there was a bit of drama in a historic Kansas upset of Oklahoma and in USC surviving a last-minute two-point conversion by Cal in a 50-49 classic.
Georgia unleashed a season's worth of up-and-down fury on rival Florida, and there was plenty more action.
Let's take a look at the winners and losers from Week 9, and check back later this evening for updates.
Winner: Georgia Bringing the Cocktails
No matter what they call it after abandoning the nickname a few years back, the Georgia-Florida game will forever be known to those in the South as the World's Largest Cocktail Party.
If the Bulldogs keep playing like they did Saturday against the Gators, they may have their fans toasting to a third consecutive national championship at the end of the season.
It's been an uneven campaign so far for coach Kirby Smart's team after losing quarterback Stetson Bennett and so much talent to the NFL, but the schedule hasn't been very challenging, either. At times, it appears UGA is just toying with opponents, playing up or down to competition.
When it matters most, though, the Bulldogs are tearing it up, and they tore into Florida in Jacksonville with a thorough demolishing in a 43-20 win that was worse than the final score.
Florida had been playing much better in recent weeks, but Georgia's defense put an end to that, suffocating the Gators' rushing attack early while building a lead and doing pretty much whatever it wanted to offensively.
Daijun Edwards had a pair of rushing scores, Carson Beck threw for 315 yards and the offensive line opened gaping holes throughout a first half that saw Georgia build a 26-7 halftime lead. After spotting Florida a touchdown, the Dawgs never looked back.
Losing star tight end Brock Bowers to surgery hurt, but the Dawgs didn't lose that championship swagger. This is the Georgia team we've been waiting to see, and it looks like it may be a tough out down the stretch for anybody.
Loser: Oklahoma's Close-Game Struggles Reemerge to Make Kansas History
As Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel's final pass failed to find the hands of a Sooners receiver and the Kansas fans rushed the field after a historic upset, the Big 12's last unbeaten team fell.
In a game of twists, turns, a long weather delay and so many mistakes by both sides, Kansas somehow upended the sixth-ranked Sooners 38-33 for their first win over a top-10 opponent in Lawrence since a Troy Aikman-led Sooners team lost there in 1984.
The loss brought back nightmares from last year's Sooners team that went 0-5 in one-score games. After his team beat Texas and UCF in tight contests this year, coach Brent Venables perhaps thought those days were over. Kansas had other ideas.
KU backup quarterback Jason Bean erased some major mistakes with a massive play as OU's defense broke down at the biggest moment. Bean found Lawrence Arnold for 37 yards on 4th-and-6 from the Sooners' 46-yard line with the game on the line. Kani Walker got turned around in coverage, allowing Arnold to break free and sprint inside the 10.
Hometown star Devin Neal ran the last nine yards in for the go-ahead touchdown on his way to a 112-yard effort, and Kansas' defense bent just enough but didn't break in the end.
"We just had to fight through adversity," Neal told the Fox crew after the game. "There was so much going on with the rain, the elements, that was a good defense we faced. So for us to come back and keep battling, keep battling and keep executing late down the stretch, means a lot for the offense."
This was KU's first win over Oklahoma since 1997, and the Sooners now must regroup in a hurry as its College Football Playoff hopes take a major hit.
Winner: Ducks' Domination in Salt Lake City
Regardless of Oregon's wide-right, last-second loss to Washington a couple of weeks ago, the Ducks are one of the nation's best teams, and they continue to show it every week.
Case in point: Teams don't just go in to play Utah in Salt Lake City's hostile environment and obliterate the Utes. But that's just what Dan Lanning's Ducks did on Saturday, taking one of college football's only two Top 25 showdowns and turning it into a laugher.
Oregon won 35-6, and it was thorough.
Utah's vaunted defense had carried it throughout a first half of the season that saw coach Kyle Whittingham announce that starting quarterback Cam Rising was taking a medical redshirt after being unable to come all the way back from a knee injury last year.
Whittingham has gotten creative to fill offensive gaps, moving safety Sione Vaki over to play running back and turning former walk-on quarterback Bryson Barnes into a playmaker and hero. But those looked like smoke and mirrors against the Ducks.
Even more shocking, however, was what Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and a sturdy stable of runners were able to do against the two-time defending Pac-12 champion Utes.
Nix came into the game leading the nation in completion percentage and did nothing to damage those numbers, going 24-of-38 for 248 yards and a pair of scoring tosses. Defensively, Oregon flexed an SEC-caliber defense under former UGA defensive coordinator Lanning and harassed Barnes with two interceptions.
This was a mismatch from the beginning, and even a one-loss Oregon looks like a playoff contender.
Loser: Cal's Missed Chances at An Upset
When you have a losing record and are facing a ranked team searching to get back on track, you simply cannot give them extra possessions.
That's exactly what the California Bears did at home against USC on Saturday, costing them a chance to hand the reeling Trojans a third consecutive loss. Instead, coach Lincoln Riley's team turned two fumbles on the wrong side of the field into touchdowns.
Both of them were in the fourth quarter, too. Instead of a seven-point lead, the Bears found themselves simply giving away a pair of touchdowns. Even so, coach Justin Wilcox's team still had a chance to win the game but couldn't convert a last-minute two-point conversion in a frenetic 50-49 loss.
As poor and porous as USC's defense is—how has it not fired coordinator Alex Grinch?—Cal charged back downfield easily in the closing minutes, scored and went for two points. Despite an awful game, Jaylin Smith batted down the go-ahead pass and USC won.
Following losses to Notre Dame and Utah the past two weeks, USC couldn't afford a loss. Even with some of the national talk about Williams sitting out the rest of the season, he played and did well.
Now, with plenty of potential to win the Pac-12 in front of them, the Trojans simply have to improve their defense, but that hasn't happened during the entire Riley-Grinch era. Cal gave away a golden opportunity Saturday.
Winner: Jawhar Jordan Leads Cardinal Crush
Duke got banged-up quarterback Riley Leonard back for the road test against Louisville, but since they don't often let signal-callers play defense, he couldn't do anything to tackle Jawhar Jordan.
Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, Leonard's teammates couldn't, either.
Doubly unfortunate for injury-riddled Duke, even the dual-threat starting quarterback who helped his team to a winning record in coach Mike Elko's first season a year ago and got off to a brilliant start this year couldn't do much against the Cardinals defense, either.
Despite an ugly loss to Pittsburgh a couple of weeks ago, it's time to take coach Jeff Brohm's Cardinals seriously. Nothing was easy for the Dukies in a lopsided 23-0 loss, and again, Brohm's team looked like it belonged in the ACC title conversation.
The defense deserves some headlines for sure, as Duke ran zero plays in Louisville's red zone, but one of the nation's top runners enjoyed a career day against the team that entered leading the ACC in scoring defense.
Jordan piled up a career-high 163 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns and was, at times, unstoppable. Even though Louisville never really got its passing game going, Jordan shined.
It may be difficult to keep either Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and North Carolina signal-caller Drake Maye from winning Conference Player of the Year, but Jordan belongs in the conversation. He was the best player on the field Saturday.
Loser: Tom Allen, In a Game Where Both Teams Took L's
Penn State deserved to be a loser on Saturday in a zombie special performance against Indiana on the heels of last week's emotional setback to Ohio State.
But Hoosiers coach Tom Allen one-upped (one-downed?) a lackluster Nittany Lions performance with one of the most tone-deaf decisions you'll ever see a coach make with the game on the line.
Trailing by three points with 5:02 left to play, Hoosiers defensive back Josh Sanguinetti served PSU quarterback Drew Allar his first interception in 301 attempts, setting up IU with a 1st-and-10 from the Lions' 21-yard line.
Rather than go for a stunning road win that could have elevated a two-win team, Allen instead called three consecutive Josh Henderson runs (which went for four total yards), settling for a game-tying field goal rather than trying for the lead.
Penn State got the ball back, Allar popped a 57-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith to surge back in front. Then, the 10th-ranked Lions added a sack-fumble of Brendan Sorsby that bounced through the back of the end zone for a tack-on safety in what ultimately became a 33-24 PSU win.
Those aren't exactly footnotes, but Allen entered the game on a scorching hot seat, and his Hoosiers program was on life support. When you get the opportunity for a dagger go-ahead touchdown on a momentum-swinging pick, you take it when you have nothing to lose.
Instead, he played about as conservatively as you can, and the Hoosiers lost the game. It wouldn't be a shocker if Allen lost his job next, and it may be soon.
Winner: Attack of the Drones
Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry thought he was going to have a difficult decision a couple of weeks ago when former starting quarterback Grant Wells returned from injury. But Kyron Drones' play made the decision easy.
The talented Baylor transfer has settled into his role as the proud program's starter, and Virginia Tech has reason for excitement for the first time in several years.
The Hokies have won three of four and cemented a bit of a statement win on Thursday night by dominating Syracuse at home, 38-10. Surprisingly, they are 3-1 in the ACC in Pry's second season and 4-4 overall.
"Kyron's the guy right now," Pry said a couple of weeks ago.
Drones is showing why. Against the Orange, he threw for 194 yards and ran for 56 more. During the strong stretch for Tech, Drones has thrown six touchdown passes to no interceptions and ran for a couple more.
While the Hokies didn't look like much of a conference contender threat in a three-touchdown loss to Florida State on October 7, they've handled taking-care-of-business games against Syracuse, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.
With Louisville, Boston College, North Carolina State and Virginia left on the schedule, several winning opportunities present themselves, and Drones is settling into looking like a future star.
Loser: Shane Beamer's South Carolina Honeymoon
Unlike Tom Allen, there's no concern over Shane Beamer's job. But all the buzz surrounding his South Carolina program has taken a major hiatus.
The latest step in a major disappointment of a season for the Gamecocks came on the road against another talented-but-underachieving team in Texas A&M. The Aggies used a mixture of big plays and strong defense to put Beamer's bunch away 30-17.
The past couple of weeks, Beamer has been the talk of social media with some bizarre, complaining postgame press conferences that seem to focus on everything but the fact that he isn't doing a good coaching job.
Last weekend at Missouri, he barked about the road facilities. He also took heat earlier this year for throwing his defensive players under the proverbial bus after the loss to Florida. You almost thought he'd complain about Kyle Field's crowd being too loud Saturday.
He didn't, but the bottom line is the Gamecocks are 2-6 and 1-5 in the SEC after a loss to an Aggies team that had previously sputtered offensively before getting well against Carolina with 354 total yards and going four-of-four in fourth-down conversions.
It should have been worse. It appeared Max Wright dragged his foot in the end zone on a pass that was ruled incomplete and left A&M having to kick a field goal.
Facing Beamer on the schedule is a tougher-than-you-think, out-of-conference date against Jacksonville State next week, followed by Vanderbilt. Even if South Carolina wins those, games remain against Kentucky and Clemson.
Now, they have to run the table to make a bowl. It's a far cry from the team that shocked Tennessee and Clemson to close the regular season a year ago.
Winner: Rhett Lashlee's High-Flying Offense
SMU may have felt a bit scalded by the Big 12 when conference expansion passed it by and the conference elected to invite UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston. Losses to TCU and Oklahoma this season may prove the Mustangs aren't quite ready for the Power Five.
But they're getting primed for the ACC next year, anyway, by dispatching AAC competition right now. After another offensive explosion Saturday, the Mustangs may be showing they're Tulane's biggest competition before they head out.
Coach Rhett Lashlee's team exploded for 52 first-half points on its way to a 69-10 embarrassment of a struggling Tulsa team.
In the past four games, they've put up 34, 31, 55 and 69 points in consecutive victories that has pushed their record to 6-2 on the year and 4-0 in the conference. Rice and Memphis may be tough outs coming up, but Lashlee's offense has found its stride.
Heading into a meaningless fourth quarter up 63 points, SMU had scored double-digit points in eight consecutive quarters.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
A callback to the Pony Express at SMU today, where the Mustangs put up 52 in the first half.

SMU is the only team to score 52+ points in a half against an FBS opponent in the last three seasons. The Mustangs have now done it twice (also last season vs Houston).
Transitioning from Tanner Mordecai (who transferred to Wisconsin) to former highly touted prospect Preston Stone took some time, but everything is trucking now. Stone was brilliant against the Golden Hurricane, throwing for three touchdowns and 371 yards.
He kicked back and watched a large part of the second half of Saturday's blowout, and the shootout with JT Daniels and Rice next week should be fun.