Adolis García Praised by Rangers' Dane Dunning After World Series HR: 'He's That Guy'

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Adolis García added to his postseason legend on Friday night with a walk-off homer in Game 1 of the World Series to give the Texas Rangers a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rangers reliever Dane Dunning did his best to sum up what García, who is fresh off being named ALCS MVP, has meant to the Rangers during this postseason run after the victory.

"He's just a bad man," Dunning told ESPN's Jeff Passan. "Wow. That's all I can really say. He's just—he's that guy."

García's latest heroic moment came in the bottom of the 11th when he launched a 97 mph fastball from Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro that cleared the fence in right field.

García got his moment in the 11th inning after Corey Seager tied the game with a two-run home run off Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth.

The 30-year-old García is in the midst one of the best postseasons in MLB history. His homer gave him 22 RBI in the playoffs, breaking the previous record of 21 set by David Freese of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

García's hit the first walk-off homer in a World Series game since Max Muncy gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-2 victory in an 18-inning marathon against the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the 2018 Fall Classic.

It's the first walk-off blast in Game 1 of the World Series since Kirk Gibson's iconic homer off Dennis Eckersley in 1988.

García finished the game 3-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored. El Bombi has driven in at least one run in seven consecutive games dating back to Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

This was García's fifth consecutive game with a homer. He's one away from tying the MLB record of six set by Daniel Murphy with the New York Mets in 2015.

Friday marked the Rangers' first home victory since Game 3 of the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles. They lost all three games at Globe Life Field to the Astros before winning the final two games in Houston to clinch a berth in the World Series.