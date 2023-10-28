World Series 2023: Updated MVP Race Before Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 2

2 of 3

Garcia and Seager delivered the two most important hits of Game 1.

Garcia finished off the contest in the 11th inning, while Seager put Texas in the position to win in extra innings.

A case could be made that Seager's two-run shot over the right field fence was the more important hit because it kept Texas in the game, but Garcia had the better overall performance on Friday night.

Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, while Seager's only hit occurred in the ninth inning.

The outfielder and shortstop are expected to play major roles in Game 2 as well. One would think Seager could achieve more success against Merrill Kelly because of his time in the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, Seager is 0-for-5 against Arizona's Game 2 starter, so he does not have the individual edge over Garcia.