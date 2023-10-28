World Series 2023: Updated MVP Race Before Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 2October 28, 2023
World Series 2023: Updated MVP Race Before Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game 2
The Texas Rangers' two best hitters confirmed their positions atop the World Series Most Valuable Player race with massive home runs in Game 1.
Corey Seager leveled the Fall Classic opener with a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth and Adolis Garcia walked off the Arizona Diamondbacks with a solo shot in the 11th inning.
Garcia and Seager come into Game 2 as the first two names on the World Series MVP odds board.
There is a good chance that either player will be named MVP if the Rangers win the title.
The value on the odds board going into Saturday is with the D-Backs' top players. The National League champion could be in position to win in the ninth inning again in Game 2, and if they convert that into a win, the MVP odds could shift before the series moves to Arizona.
Updated MVP Odds
Adolis Garcia (+170; bet $100 to win $170)
Corey Seager (+350)
Corbin Carroll (+900)
Ketel Marte (+1000)
Evan Carter (+1200)
Josh Jung (+2200)
Tommy Pham (+2500)
Jordan Montgomery (+2500)
Marcus Semien (+2500)
Gabriel Moreno (+3000)
Christian Walker (+3000)
Adolis Garcia, Corey Seager Top MVP Odds
Garcia and Seager delivered the two most important hits of Game 1.
Garcia finished off the contest in the 11th inning, while Seager put Texas in the position to win in extra innings.
A case could be made that Seager's two-run shot over the right field fence was the more important hit because it kept Texas in the game, but Garcia had the better overall performance on Friday night.
Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, while Seager's only hit occurred in the ninth inning.
The outfielder and shortstop are expected to play major roles in Game 2 as well. One would think Seager could achieve more success against Merrill Kelly because of his time in the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, Seager is 0-for-5 against Arizona's Game 2 starter, so he does not have the individual edge over Garcia.
Kelly allowed three hits in each of his three postseason starts. That may force Texas' top sluggers to make a bigger impact in the latter innings of Game 2 to reinforce their MVP credentials.
Ketel Marte Headlines Best MVP Picks on Arizona Roster
Any MVP conversation regarding the Diamondbacks must begin with Ketel Marte.
The second baseman's double in Game 1 extended his postseason hitting streak to 17 games.
Marte is the most trustworthy player in the D-Backs order to reach base. That, of course, is a great foundation for a MVP case.
Marte is one of a few Arizona hitters who could have success on Saturday against Jordan Montgomery.
The Texas southpaw allowed 28 hits across his five postseason appearances. Some of Arizona's key hitters have seen him quite a few times.
Lourdes Gurriel has the best history versus Montgomery from their time in the American League East, Gurriel is 6-for-21 in his career against the former New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals hurler.
Gurriel has the third-most postseason hits on the Arizona roster and he was second on the team in hits against lefties in the regular season.
At +4000, Gurriel could have the best value on the MVP odds board going into Game 2.
Corbin Carroll also has the potential to break out in the MVP race. He has six hits against lefties in the postseason and can create havoc with a few hits and a stolen base or two.
