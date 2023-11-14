Hot Takes for Every Top NBA Rookie So Far

10 of 11

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Three weeks of evidence said Keyonte George was not the Utah Jazz's starting point guard and anyone foolish enough to suggest he'd open more games than any other teammate at his position was sucking in a little too much of that thin Salt Lake City air.

The 20-year-old's constituents got a glimmer of hope on Nov. 8, though, as Jazz head coach Will Hardy handed the rookie his first start. It came nine games into the season and may not necessarily be the norm forever, but it's enough to justify doubling down on an old take.

That's right. Point guard belongs to George in Utah—now and in the future—because why shouldn't it?

The No. 16 pick may not shoot the deep ball much better than Talen Horton-Tucker (whom he replaced as a starter), Jordan Clarkson, Kris Dunn, Collin Sexton or anyone else taking on lead-guard duties. And he probably won't help the Jazz climb out of the bottom five on defense.

However, unlike the in-house competitors who could threaten to take back the role, George has legitimate point-guard feel and shot-creating instincts. His first two games as a starter featured 20 assists and three turnovers, and his somewhat limited highlight reel is littered with the types of thoughtful setups Utah needs from its primary ball-handler.

It's often a mistake to bet on anything consistent when it comes to rookies, so saying the No. 16 pick is now permanently locked into his spot comes with risk. But in addition to a skill set that got George the job on merit, there's also the small matter of Utah having nothing to lose by letting him keep it.