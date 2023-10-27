Unhinged Takes for Every 2023-24 NBA Team Right Now

10 of 30

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Jonathan Kuminga won't be a permanent fixture in the Golden State Warriors' closing five. Odds are, only Stephen Curry is a lock to finish games every night. The addition of Chris Paul means we'll see a revolving door in the last five minutes that may depend on matchups, availability and who's running hot.

That said, it's easy to imagine Kuminga shoving his way into the closing mix as often as not in 2023-24. His highlight-riddled preseason breakout is only part of the reasoning behind this hot take.

Andrew Wiggins has a history of floating in and out of games on both ends. Though his postseason wing defense is critical to the big picture, he's proved throughout his career that he doesn't bring it every night. Kuminga is longer and even more athletic than Wiggins, and the third-year forward knows his minutes depend on defensive effort and rebounding. He'll be motivated to give those areas maximum effort, and there will be plenty of nights he outperforms Wiggins and finds himself guarding the opponent's toughest matchup in the clutch.

Which is exactly what happened in Golden State's season opener.

Thompson has looked another step slower on both ends during preseason play, and his shot-hungry tendencies are adding too many low-percentage looks to his diet. An icon in Golden State whose contributions to four titles earn him miles of slack, Thompson will often not deserve to close. Kuminga's ability to explode past defenders off the dribble, streak down the floor in transition and cover ground defensively sets him apart from Thompson, who might merely be a spot-up threat (albeit a terrifying one) going forward.

Kuminga also averaged a team-high 7.8 free-throw attempts across his first four preseason games. His foul-drawing ability could be a perfect late-game bailout weapon when the offense stalls.

Throw in the possibility of downsized lineups with Green and Kuminga up front along with the likelihood of Green and his various veteran teammates missing time, and Kuminga could easily close more than half of Golden State's games.