Solo Sikoa Defeats John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

John Cena's drought of over 2,000 days without a televised singles win continued Saturday, when he fell to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel.

Sikoa did his job as he delivered a series of Samoan Spikes to the legend and put him down for the count.

Two months ago, Cena made his return to WWE amid the writer and actor strikes in Hollywood, and he has made a sizable impact since then, appearing on SmackDown nearly every week.

At one point, Jimmy Uso interrupted the veteran during a promo, and Cena made him pay by hitting him with an Attitude Adjustment, which signaled the start of the 46-year-old's rivalry with The Bloodline.

Cena had been scheduled to team with AJ Styles in a tag team match against Sikoa and Uso at Fastlane, but after Solo and Jimmy attacked The Phenomenal One and sent him to the hospital, The Champ was without a partner.

Although the 16-time world champion was prepared to face them on his own in a handicap match, LA Knight stepped up to lend support to Cena, and they combined to beat Sikoa and Uso at Fastlane.

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns returned on the next episode of SmackDown and accused Cena of trying to angle for a title shot, but Cena insisted that wasn't the case and presented Knight as The Tribal Chief's next challenger instead.

Cena subsequently cut a promo about his recent lack of success, noting that it had been 2,002 days since he last won a televised singles match.

While he teased retirement, he changed his tone and vowed to impose his will on whoever decided to come through the curtain. Sikoa was up for the challenge, and he brought Jimmy Uso with him.

Jey Uso made a surprise appearance to even the odds by taking out his twin brother, which allowed Cena to hit Sikoa with an Attitude Adjustment.

Cena vs. Sikoa was eventually made official for Crown Jewel, and The Cenation Leader stressed the importance of winning the match due to his concern that he would lose the support of the fans if he didn't.

Cena's fear of losing came to pass Saturday, and it's fair to wonder if the loss to Sikoa was his final WWE appearance before making his return to Hollywood.