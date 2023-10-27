MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Top Storylines for DBacks vs. Rangers World Series

MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Top Storylines for DBacks vs. Rangers World SeriesOctober 27, 2023
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers embark on a new experience for most of their players in the 2023 World Series.
The two unfamiliar franchises to the Fall Classic kick off the best-of-seven series on Friday inside Globe Life Field.
Texas holds home-field advantage in the championship series. It hosts Games 1 and 2, as well as Games 6 and 7, if necessary. Arizona hosts Games 3, 4 and 5.
Each team comes into the series with a hot bat at the top of their order, as well as a defined set of top-tier starting pitchers.
The World Series winner could be determined by one or both of those factors, as well as the experience of the few players on each roster who have participated in the World Series.
Can Ketel Marte, Adolis Garcia Keep Up Incredible Postseasons?
Ketel Marte and Adolis Garcia took home their respective LCS Most Valuable Player awards for tremendous series at the plate.
Marte went 12-for-31 against the Philadelphia Phillies with four doubles, one triple and three RBI.
The second baseman was the most consistent hitter in the Arizona order in the NLCS. It took Corbin Carroll until Game 7 to make an impact with his bat and Christian Walker only had two hits in seven games.
Arizona needs Marte to keep up his hot streak at the dish to set the tone against Texas' starters. He can't be the only player to have an in-form bat, but must stay hot for Arizona to get runners on base for its sluggers.
Garcia went 10-for-28 versus the Houston Astros with five home runs and 15 RBI. He was the most impactful power bat in any playoff series in 2023.
The Texas cleanup hitter set high expectations for himself going into the World Series. He could keep up that power-hitting streak in Game 1 against Zac Gallen, who allowed five home runs in the NLCS.
Garcia and the Rangers must take advantage of the favorable hitting environment inside Globe Life Field, just like the Phillies did in the first two games of the NLCS against Arizona.
Chase Field in Arizona is one of the worst ballparks for home runs. Texas needs to avoid a loss at home, so that it can at least have some wiggle room to work out how to approach at-bats for three road games.
Which Pitching Staff Handles Globe Life Field Best?
Globe Life Field is one of the best ballparks for home-run hitters in Major League Baseball.
Eleven long balls were hit during Games 3, 4 and 5 of the ALCS in Arlington, Texas.
The key to Games 1 and 2 may be as simple as limiting the number of home runs.
Arizona's starters seem to be more susceptible to home runs. Gallen let up six home runs in four postseason appearances, while Merrill Kelly let up three dingers in his NLCS Game 2 start in Philadelphia, another hitter-friendly park.
Texas' Game 1 starter, Nathan Eovaldi, let up two home runs in four starts this postseason. Jordan Montgomery negated the long ball in his five playoff appearances as well.
Montgomery has not been announced as the Game 2 starter, but he would make sense over Max Scherzer given Scherzer's struggles in the ALCS.
Scherzer conceded seven earned runs to the Astros, but he only let up two home runs.
Texas' starters have done a better job of containing the long ball this postseason, and if that continues, the Rangers will have the clear power advantage inside their home ballpark.
Will Texas' Pitchers with World Series Experience Be Difference Makers?
Texas holds a clear edge in World Series experience.
Eovaldi pitched eight innings over three games for the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 Fall Classic. He allowed one earned run on three hits in those appearances.
Scherzer helped lead the Washington Nationals to their championship in 2019. He had two five-inning starts in which he allowed two earned runs.
Eovaldi and Scherzer know what the World Series pressure feels like, and that could help them settle into a rhythm quicker than the Arizona hurlers.
The big stage may help Scherzer, who has struggled in his recent postseason starts. The right-hander has not made it into the sixth inning since NLDS Game 3 in 2021.
Aroldis Chapman's experience out of the bullpen could help the Rangers in key spots in the middle innings as well.
The hard-throwing left-hander made five appearances for the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 Fall Classic.
Evan Longoria is the only Arizona player with previous World Series experience from his 2008 trip with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Longoria, who splits time at third base with Emmanuel Rivera, may have a bigger impact in the clubhouse to prepare the Arizona hitters for what to expect in the World Series.
Texas has the edge, but that only means something if Eovaldi and Scherzer back on their experience to give the American League champion leads early in the games they start.