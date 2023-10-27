MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Top Storylines for DBacks vs. Rangers World Series

1 of 3

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Ketel Marte and Adolis Garcia took home their respective LCS Most Valuable Player awards for tremendous series at the plate.

Marte went 12-for-31 against the Philadelphia Phillies with four doubles, one triple and three RBI.

The second baseman was the most consistent hitter in the Arizona order in the NLCS. It took Corbin Carroll until Game 7 to make an impact with his bat and Christian Walker only had two hits in seven games.

Arizona needs Marte to keep up his hot streak at the dish to set the tone against Texas' starters. He can't be the only player to have an in-form bat, but must stay hot for Arizona to get runners on base for its sluggers.

Garcia went 10-for-28 versus the Houston Astros with five home runs and 15 RBI. He was the most impactful power bat in any playoff series in 2023.

The Texas cleanup hitter set high expectations for himself going into the World Series. He could keep up that power-hitting streak in Game 1 against Zac Gallen, who allowed five home runs in the NLCS.

Garcia and the Rangers must take advantage of the favorable hitting environment inside Globe Life Field, just like the Phillies did in the first two games of the NLCS against Arizona.