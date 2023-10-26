World Series 2023: Early Storylines, Pitching Matchups and MVP Odds

1 of 3

Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Arizona and Texas do not have a lengthy World Series history.

The D-Backs are after their second Fall Classic title in two appearances, while Texas is 0-2 as a franchise from its defeats at the start of the 2010s.

Texas appears to be in better shape to win the World Series because of its home-field advantage and hot bats that can thrive inside the favorable ballpark for hitters.

All nine members of the Texas lineup recorded at least five hits in the ALCS triumph over the Houston Astros.

Garcia and Seager headlined that stat sheet with 18 combined hits, seven of which were home runs. Garcia knocked in 15 runs, while four other Rangers at least four RBI.

Texas must take advantage of its power inside Globe Life Field before the series shifts to Chase Field, which is a bottom-five ballpark for home runs.

Arizona just needs to get all of its bats going in the Fall Classic. Corbin Carroll was not productive in the NLCS until Game 7 and Christian Walker went 2-for-22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The D-Backs need a more consistent batting order to keep up with the Rangers in a series that could be decided in the first five innings.