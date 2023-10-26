MLB Free Agents 2023: Latest Predictions for Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, More

1 of 3

John McCoy/Getty Images

Two-way player Shohei Ohtani is expected to be the most coveted free agent this offseason, even with the understanding that he will not be able to pitch again until 2025 following arm surgery.



Following a season that ended prematurely with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 102 runs, he is still a potent offensive weapon and the most recognizable star in the game today.



It is that explosiveness at the plate, and workmanlike performance on the mound, that makes him the most captivating star in the sport and will have contenders looking to dig deep into their pockets to ink him to a deal.



New San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin expects his organization to make a run at the 29-year-old. The Dodgers view Ohtani as their No. 1 target this offseason. The Angels, for whatever reason, remain optimistic they can somehow convince him to stay.



There will be teams lining up to pitch (pun not intended) themselves to the greatest individual player of his generation.



But which will ultimately land him?



The Dodgers.



Los Angeles is the one team, from the moment it became clear that Ohtani would hit free agency, that has been linked to him. They are a big market team, can afford a contract the likes of which the player will command, and are ready to win now.



Does the team need help with pitching before Ohtani can step back on the mound? Most definitely, but adding him to the team this winter will make for an offensive firepower that few teams in the league can match run-for-run. From there, it will be on the front office to compile enough affordable pitching talent to keep opponents from scoring one more than them.



Either way, the reports have been prevalent enough that if Ohtani does not end up with the Dodgers, it has to be considered a major loss for the organization.

