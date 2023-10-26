Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar and MoreOctober 26, 2023
Becky Lynch capped off her run as NXT women's champion Tuesday night on a special Halloween Havoc episode of the gold brand but did so at less than 100 percent.
Find out the latest on The Man's health with this collection of wrestling rumors, which also features the potential for a Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns match, an update on Brock Lesnar's Crown Jewel status, and a report ahead of Will Ospreay's upcoming contract negotiations.
Becky Lynch Banged Up Before NXT Title Defense
Becky Lynch defended her NXT Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria in the main event of Night One of Halloween Havoc Tuesday, but entered the match at less than 100 percent, reported Corey Brennan of BodySlam.net.
"Multiple sources have told Bodyslam.net that Lynch went into tonight's match banged up but it is also believed this did not play a part in her loss to Valkyria on tonight's show," he wrote. "The belief is that this is not an extension of the arm injury Lynch suffered at No Mercy."
Brennan added: "We were unable to confirm if Lynch will miss any time to recuperate following her whirlwind title reign."
Lynch is a very physical worker, so it's not surprising she would be banged up at any point of the year. That her main event with Valkyria was as good as it was without The Man being at full strength is a testament to the quality of her work.
It is also evidence of her selflessness as a performer that she still worked to put Valkyria over and solidify her as the star of the NXT women's division.
Hopefully, Lynch is not injured significantly and does not miss any time. She did some great work as the champ in NXT and enhanced the argument for a secondary women's title on Raw or SmackDown.
Why Isn't Brock Lesnar on Crown Jewel Card?
Brock Lesnar has never missed one of WWE's Saudi Arabian shows, but that will change with this year's Crown Jewel.
The Beast Incarnate is off the card as WWE officials believe it has enough star power to justify not hot-shotting another Lesnar appearance, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com (h/t Cageside Seats).
For the first time in a long time, it does not feel as though the show is any better or worse off for not having Lesnar, who had a three-month feud with Cody Rhodes post-WrestleMania 39.
If there were no plans in place creatively for the 46-year-old, there is no reason to rush him back just to bolster the bill. It eliminates a valuable date from his contract, devalues him from an attraction standpoint and hurts whoever is rushed into that spot and then steamrolled.
Let him off television, build demand for his return back up and benefit from it rather than wasting him on a show that does not really need his presence to sell it.
Update on Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns
On Monday's Raw, Drew McIntyre attempted to play mind games with Seth Rollins, bringing up Roman Reigns and The Visionary's unfinished business with him.
This wasn't some shrouded attempt to tease a future showdown between Rollins and The Tribal Chief, though.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported there are no plans for a champion vs. champion match between the former Shield teammates anytime soon.
Nor should there be.
The World Heavyweight Championship was created specifically to give Raw its own title after the half-brained idea to unify the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38. Booking a champion vs. champion match means someone has to lose and devalue their title as a result. At the most, we end up with one guy holding all the belts again.
Let Rollins and the rest of the Raw brand continue to establish the World Heavyweight Championship without reminding us that it is essentially the No. 2 belt behind the unified title held by Reigns.
There is no need to have that match now and risk unraveling all that has been done to get out of that predicament in the first place.
Latest on Will Ospreay Contract Negotiations
All Elite Wrestling has featured Will Ospreay on its programming more than a few times over the years, and while the company would love to sign him to a full-time deal when his current contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling comes to an end, it will have competition.
According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the Englishman has hired noted wrestling agent Barry Bloom to help him with negotiations, suggesting he knows there will be more than one promotion looking to ink him to a deal.
Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE will be after Ospreay and he intends to listen to Triple H and Co.
The 30-year-old tore the house down Saturday night at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory pay-per-view, defeating "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a match that was as close as it gets to five stars.
It was the latest in a long string of contests Ospreay has had in recent years that have helped establish him as one of the best wrestlers on the planet. Performances like that, and his understanding of showmanship in big moments, make him a valuable asset to any promotion.
Who wins the chase may come down to friendships and relationships behind the scenes. If that is the case, Ospreay has spent years developing with both Tony Khan and AEW.