Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar and More

Becky Lynch defended her NXT Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria in the main event of Night One of Halloween Havoc Tuesday, but entered the match at less than 100 percent, reported Corey Brennan of BodySlam.net.



"Multiple sources have told Bodyslam.net that Lynch went into tonight's match banged up but it is also believed this did not play a part in her loss to Valkyria on tonight's show," he wrote. "The belief is that this is not an extension of the arm injury Lynch suffered at No Mercy."

Brennan added: "We were unable to confirm if Lynch will miss any time to recuperate following her whirlwind title reign."



Lynch is a very physical worker, so it's not surprising she would be banged up at any point of the year. That her main event with Valkyria was as good as it was without The Man being at full strength is a testament to the quality of her work.



It is also evidence of her selflessness as a performer that she still worked to put Valkyria over and solidify her as the star of the NXT women's division.

