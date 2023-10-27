Resetting Each Conference Race Before Stretch Run of 2023 CFB Season

1 of 6

AAC: Tulane Chasing a Repeat Crown

What a realignment-filled race. Tulane is 3-0 in conference play, along with soon-to-be ACC member SMU and AAC newcomer UTSA. One massive note is SMU plays neither of them in the regular season, while UTSA heads to Tulane on Nov. 25. Keep an eye on Memphis, which is 2-1 in conference play and hosts SMU on Nov. 18.

Conference USA: Yeah, Liberty Has Clinched a Spot

Believe it or not, we have a championship game qualifier. Liberty locked up a place with its sixth Conference USA win of the season. Now, the focus shifts to whether New Mexico State (4-1 in C-USA) can hold off Western Kentucky (2-2) with the head-to-head clash looming on Nov. 11. Liberty will know its opponent if NMSU beats Middle Tennessee and WKU.

MAC: Toledo and Who?

Not only is Toledo already 4-0 in league play, but the Rockets also hold the tiebreaker over Northern Illinois—the lone 3-1 team in the West division. It would take a major collapse for Toledo to not reach the MAC title game. In the East, two critical weeks lie ahead. Buffalo, Miami and Ohio are each 3-1, and the Bobcats are set to play them in consecutive games. We may know plenty about the East after the first Saturday of November.

Mountain West: Obvious Tier, but It's Not Clear

Week 9 is a highly impactful weekend in the league. Reigning champion Fresno State (2-1 in MWC) takes on UNLV (3-0), and Wyoming heads to Boise State in a battle of 2-1 teams. They're all chasing Air Force (4-0) in the Mountain West's first-ever division-less race for a title game. Six games remain between those five teams. It seems unlikely anyone else will rejoin the conversation.

Sun Belt: One Glorious Mess