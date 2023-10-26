Final 2023 NBA Offseason Grades for Every Team, Post-Extension Deadline

23 of 30

Notable Additions: Patrick Beverley, Kelly Oubre Jr., Mo Bamba, Danny Green, Filip Petrušev

Notable Losses: Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels, Shake Milton, Montrezl Harrell

Our first failing grade of the exercise comes for the 23rd team on the list, the Philadelphia 76ers.

And while you could probably argue that the unresolved James Harden situation should earn Philly an "incomplete," especially since Harden himself appears to be the primary decision-maker behind the saga, it's hard to excuse the organization for the mess it finds itself in.

By the time the Sixers acquired him in 2022, Harden had already quit on two different teams. He did so, in shockingly blatant and public fashion, to the Rockets and Nets. He wasn't exactly the picture of reliability.

Adding him to Joel Embiid (who has his own struggles with reliability, though his have typically been health-related) always had a chance to go sour.

Could Philadelphia have foreseen a trade request, Harden publicly calling Daryl Morey a liar and no-showing for the bulk of the team's preseason activities? Maybe not, but that's the reality they're in. They obviously haven't fixed it yet, either.

The moves they did make certainly won't paper over all this—though a two-man game with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey should still make them competitive in the regular season—and if the chaos persists, Embiid might start to look around the league for a little more stability.

The Knicks (or someone near them) are already floating potential Embiid trade packages to the media. The big man himself seemingly poked fun at his team's summer.

Morey may be able to pull a rabbit out of his hat and put together a real contender through a Harden trade (or a series of trades), but this offseason set up a wide range of potential outcomes over the next couple years.