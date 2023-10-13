Hornets' Miles Bridges Turns Himself in After Allegedly Violating Protection Order

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges turned himself in to authorities for allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order earlier this week.

WSOC-TV in Charlotte noted the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office announced Bridges turned himself in just before 7 a.m. local time on Friday.

"Bridges, 25, was wanted out of Mecklenburg County for domestic violence protection order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. He appeared before a judge and was given a $1,000 bond," WSOC-TV said in its report.

In November 2022, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge stemming from an accusation he assaulted his then-girlfriend in front of their two children months earlier.

As part of the plea deal, Bridges was sentenced to three years of probation and required to complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program, 52 weeks of parenting classes and serve 100 hours of community service.

Bridges was also ordered to obey the terms of a 10-year protective order in which he stayed at least 100 yards away from the woman and had no contact with her.

Per Mecklenburg County court records (h/t Brad Botkin and James Herbert of CBS Sports), a criminal summons was issued for Bridges on Wednesday for allegedly violating the protective order in his plea deal.

Botkin and Herbert noted Bridges has also been charged with child abuse and injury to personal property for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and damaging her car while their children were in it. He's alleged to have thrown pool balls at the vehicle that smashed the windshield and damaged the windows.

The Associated Press noted a warrant for Bridges' arrest was originally issued on Jan. 2, but was not previously served. He will also be served a criminal summons for the alleged violation of a protection order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property from Oct. 6.

The NBA announced in April that Bridges was being suspended for 30 games for the domestic violence incident last year, but he was credited with 20 games served from last season despite not being on a roster.