College Football 2023: Week 9 Predictions for Every Game

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Old Dominion (4-3) at No. 25 James Madison (7-0), 8 p.m. ET

James Madison kicks off an absolute gauntlet down the stretch for Old Dominion, which is tantalizingly close to bowl eligibility but may fall short. JMU leads the country in tackles for loss, while ODU is tied for 111st in TFLs allowed per game. That difference up front should be decisive.

Prediction: James Madison 34, Old Dominion 17

No. 24 USC (6-2) at Cal (3-4), 4 p.m. ET

The notion that Caleb Williams should sit the remainder of this season because USC is likely out of the College Football Playoff race is total nonsense. USC is a threat to win the Pac-12, and the Trojans will remain soundly in the chase with a bounce-back victory at Cal.

Prediction: USC 37, Cal 24

Colorado (4-3) at No. 23 UCLA (5-2), 7:30 p.m. ET

Colorado's shaky offensive line is a major concern opposite a strong UCLA defense. Save for giving up 36 points in a loss at Oregon State, the Bruins have limited six opponents to 17 or less. Colorado is very much a mercurial team, though, so an upset wouldn't be surprising.

Prediction: UCLA 31, Colorado 23

No. 22 Tulane (6-1) at Rice (4-3), 4 p.m. ET

After falling to then-winless UConn, Rice smoked Tulsa on the road. So, which team is Tulane getting? I'm unsurprisingly inclined to trust the Green Wave and its steady, balanced offense. Tulane's secondary has been average lately, however, and Rice's quarterback is one-time prized recruit JT Daniels. This might not be a comfortable game for Tulane.

Prediction: Tulane 29, Rice 24

No. 21 Tennessee (5-2) at Kentucky (5-2), 7 p.m. ET

If Kentucky wins, I'll be annoyed I didn't pick the 'Cats in Lexington. Their home-field advantage is real. But it's hard to justify trusting a UK passing game that has been terrible lately. Tennessee should be able to grind out a quality road victory.