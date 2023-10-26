College Football 2023: Week 9 Predictions for Every Game

College Football 2023: Week 9 Predictions for Every GameOctober 26, 2023
The final weekend of October doubles as a prime moment to reset before the 2023 college football season ends in a flurry.
After some massive games and a few upsets, the number of unbeaten power-conference teams has dwindled to six. They are officially the front-runners in the race for the College Football Playoff.
In Week 9, none of them are playing a Top 25 opponent. In fact, Saturday includes only two matchups of ranked teams.
That isn't to say it'll be a drama-free slate. Look no further than Virginia's startling win at North Carolina last weekend for evidence of a completely unexpected result.
This is nevertheless the kind of weekend that sets up thrilling races in the closing month of the regular season.
AP Nos. 25-21
Old Dominion (4-3) at No. 25 James Madison (7-0), 8 p.m. ET
James Madison kicks off an absolute gauntlet down the stretch for Old Dominion, which is tantalizingly close to bowl eligibility but may fall short. JMU leads the country in tackles for loss, while ODU is tied for 111st in TFLs allowed per game. That difference up front should be decisive.
Prediction: James Madison 34, Old Dominion 17
No. 24 USC (6-2) at Cal (3-4), 4 p.m. ET
The notion that Caleb Williams should sit the remainder of this season because USC is likely out of the College Football Playoff race is total nonsense. USC is a threat to win the Pac-12, and the Trojans will remain soundly in the chase with a bounce-back victory at Cal.
Prediction: USC 37, Cal 24
Colorado (4-3) at No. 23 UCLA (5-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Colorado's shaky offensive line is a major concern opposite a strong UCLA defense. Save for giving up 36 points in a loss at Oregon State, the Bruins have limited six opponents to 17 or less. Colorado is very much a mercurial team, though, so an upset wouldn't be surprising.
Prediction: UCLA 31, Colorado 23
No. 22 Tulane (6-1) at Rice (4-3), 4 p.m. ET
After falling to then-winless UConn, Rice smoked Tulsa on the road. So, which team is Tulane getting? I'm unsurprisingly inclined to trust the Green Wave and its steady, balanced offense. Tulane's secondary has been average lately, however, and Rice's quarterback is one-time prized recruit JT Daniels. This might not be a comfortable game for Tulane.
Prediction: Tulane 29, Rice 24
No. 21 Tennessee (5-2) at Kentucky (5-2), 7 p.m. ET
If Kentucky wins, I'll be annoyed I didn't pick the 'Cats in Lexington. Their home-field advantage is real. But it's hard to justify trusting a UK passing game that has been terrible lately. Tennessee should be able to grind out a quality road victory.
Prediction: Tennessee 23, Kentucky 16
AP Nos. 20-16
No. 20 Duke (5-2) at No. 18 Louisville (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
No. 19 Air Force (7-0) at Colorado State (3-4), 7 p.m. ET
One small step for man, one giant leap for Air Force's pursuit of a New Year's Six bowl. In seriousness, every win pushes the Falcons a little bit closer to a dream season. Air Force needs to contain CSU's aerial attack—wide receiver Tory Horton and tight end Dallin Hooker are a superb one-two punch—but should be able to wear down the hosts.
Prediction: Air Force 28, Colorado State 23
No. 20 Duke (5-2) at No. 18 Louisville (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Riley Leonard returned last week against Florida State but aggravated his ankle injury, keeping his availability in flux. I'll anticipate Duke's dual-threat quarterback plays, though, and he propels the Blue Devils past a fascinating, reasonably erratic Louisville squad.
Prediction: Duke 23, Louisville 20
No. 17 North Carolina (6-1) at Georgia Tech (3-4), 8 p.m. ET
After a horrendous loss to one-win Virginia, North Carolina remains in the thick of the ACC hunt. Georgia Tech ranks 125th out of 133 teams in yards allowed per snap, so this is a lopsided game on paper yet again. But, hey, I thought UVA had basically zero chance last weekend. Still, you'd think UNC won't be taking anything for granted.
Prediction: North Carolina 41, Georgia Tech 24
No. 16 Missouri (7-1), Idle
AP Nos. 15-11
No. 15 LSU (6-2), Idle
Pitt (2-5) at No. 14 Notre Dame (6-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Pitt conjured up its classic out-of-nowhere miracle to upset Louisville two weeks ago. Repeating the feat in South Bend would be quite the trick. Notre Dame's defense should own the day.
Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Pitt 13
No. 8 Oregon (6-1) at No. 13 Utah (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Vanderbilt (2-6) at No. 12 Ole Miss (6-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
So far this season, Vanderbilt has been within two scores of Kentucky, Missouri and Georgia during the fourth quarter. That isn't meaningless. However, the Commodores also dropped each of those SEC games by 17 points. Ole Miss might not be headed for a blowout win, but the Rebels are a clear favorite here.
Prediction: Ole Miss 39, Vanderbilt 23
No. 11 Oregon State (6-1) at Arizona (4-3), 10:30 p.m. ET
I mean, seriously, what are Pac-12 teams from Arizona drinking lately? Michael's Secret Stuff? Washington and USC both survived close games against Arizona and ASU, and Arizona walloped Washington State. There's some strange vibes hanging around their opponents, so this is my decidedly unscientific analysis: Watch yourself, Oregon State.
Prediction: Arizona 34, Oregon State 27
AP Nos. 10-6
Indiana (2-5) at No. 10 Penn State (6-1), Noon ET
The lack of explosiveness from Penn State's passing game dragged down the Nittany Lions in the loss at Ohio State. The good news, though, is Indiana ranks 103rd nationally in yards allowed per carry. Penn State's strength will be back on display this weekend.
Prediction: Penn State 37, Indiana 10
No. 9 Alabama (7-1), Idle
No. 8 Oregon (6-1) at No. 13 Utah (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Utah has found adventurous ways to win all season. Frankly, this one would be the most impressive one because of Oregon's balance. The offense is dynamic, and the defense—while not consistently great—has strong performances. I'll take the Ducks, but they desperately need to avoid a low-scoring game against Utah's defense on the road.
Prediction: Oregon 29, Utah 17
BYU (5-2) at No. 7 Texas (6-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Arch Manning Watch has begun, although Texas is expected to start Maalik Murphy for the injured Quinn Ewers (shoulder). The bigger story, however, is that Texas should be able to silence a limited BYU offense. Despite the Cougars' record, they barely gain 300 yards per game.
Prediction: Texas 33, BYU 16
No. 6 Oklahoma (7-0) at Kansas (5-2), Noon ET
Jason Bean is a serviceable starter, but Kansas certainly misses dual-threat standout Jalon Daniels. Both losses have come in his absence, and Daniels is viewed as unlikely to play for the fourth straight game. Oklahoma keeps its winning streak alive.
Prediction: Oklahoma 41, Kansas 28
AP Nos. 5-1
No. 5 Washington (7-0) at Stanford (2-5), 7 p.m. ET
Washington has now sandwiched a critical win over Oregon between rough days against Arizona and Arizona State. Which version of the Huskies shows up in Palo Alto? I'd like to think it's the overpowering one, especially since Stanford has yielded 42-plus points in three straight games.
Prediction: Washington 45, Stanford 17
No. 4 Florida State (7-0) at Wake Forest (4-3), Noon ET
Did the Seminoles already have that inevitable, bizarre day on the road against an unranked team when it clipped Boston College? Or is another one coming? Wake Forest is just 1-3 in ACC action, so FSU shouldn't have much of a problem—which is exactly why this contest might be full of them.
Prediction: Florida State 31, Wake Forest 24
No. 3 Ohio State (7-0) at Wisconsin (5-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Wisconsin has averaged a modest 23.0 points against Power Five competition. As loud an environment as Camp Randall can (and will) be, the Badgers likely would need to hold Ohio State to 17 points for a legitimate shot an an upset. They may be close, but not close enough.
Prediction: Ohio State 23, Wisconsin 13
No. 2 Michigan (8-0), Idle
Florida (5-2) vs. No. 1 Georgia (7-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
The annual clash in Jacksonville brings an unfamiliar outlook for Georgia, which is preparing for its first game without star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle). The bright side for UGA is that its defense should be the best unit on the field. However, an offense that has started slowly for much of 2023 likely won't be better as a short-handed group.
Prediction: Georgia 27, Florida 20
Rest of the Slate, Part I
Syracuse (4-3) at Virginia Tech (3-4), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Virginia Tech 26, Syracuse 23
Georgia State (6-1) at Georgia Southern (5-2), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Georgia State 31, Georgia Southern 27
Florida Atlantic (3-4) at Charlotte (2-5), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Florida Atlantic 20, Charlotte 13
Connecticut (1-6) at Boston College (4-3), Noon ET
Prediction: Boston College 38, UConn 21
Maryland (5-2) at Northwestern (3-4), Noon ET
Prediction: Maryland 27, Northwestern 20
Houston (3-4) at Kansas State (5-2), Noon ET
Prediction: Kansas State 30, Houston 22
West Virginia (4-3) at Central Florida (3-4), Noon ET
Prediction: UCF 34, West Virginia 27
South Carolina (2-5) at Texas A&M (4-3), Noon ET
Prediction: Texas A&M 28, South Carolina 14
Tulsa (3-4) at SMU (5-2), Noon ET
Prediction: SMU 41, Tulsa 17
Massachusetts (1-7) at Army (2-5), Noon ET
Prediction: Army 21, UMass 16
Western Michigan (2-6) at Eastern Michigan (4-4), 1 p.m. ET
Prediction: Eastern Michigan 23, Western Michigan 17
Clemson (4-3) at North Carolina State (4-3), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Clemson 24, NC State 20
Memphis (5-2) at North Texas (3-4), 3 p.m. ET
Prediction: Memphis 37, North Texas 31
Rest of the Slate, Part II
Virginia (2-5) at Miami (5-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Miami 34, Virginia 24
Purdue (2-5) at Nebraska (4-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Nebraska 26, Purdue 21
Michigan State (2-5) at Minnesota (4-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Minnesota 20, Michigan State 17
Iowa State (4-3) at Baylor (3-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Baylor 23, Iowa State 20
Mississippi State (4-3) at Auburn (3-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Auburn 27, Mississippi State 16
East Carolina (1-6) at UTSA (4-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: UTSA 38, East Carolina 17
Miami (Ohio) (6-2) at Ohio (6-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Ohio 20, Miami 13
Southern Miss (1-6) at Appalachian State (3-4), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Appalachian State 25, Southern Miss 18
Arkansas State (3-4) at Louisiana-Monroe (2-5), 5 p.m. ET
Prediction: ULM 34, Arkansas State 27
Louisiana (4-3) at South Alabama (4-3), 5 p.m. ET
Prediction: South Alabama 30, Louisiana 24
Wyoming (5-2) at Boise State (3-4), 5:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Wyoming 24, Boise State 19
Marshall (4-3) at Coastal Carolina (4-3), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: Marshall 27, Coastal Carolina 20
Troy (5-2) at Texas State (5-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Troy 26, Texas State 23
Washington State (4-3) at Arizona State (1-6), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Washington State 24, Arizona State 17
Cincinnati (2-5) at Oklahoma State (5-2), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Oklahoma State 34, Cincinnati 24
New Mexico (3-4) at Nevada (1-6), 10:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: New Mexico 33, Nevada 20
UNLV (6-1) at Fresno State (6-1), 10:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Fresno State 29, UNLV 24
San Jose State (3-5) at Hawaii (2-6), 11:59 p.m. ET
Prediction: San Jose State 38, Hawaii 31
