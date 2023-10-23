MLB

    World Series 2023: Dark-Horse Candidates for MVP Race

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVOctober 23, 2023

    0 of 4

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
      Sarah Stier/Getty Images

      The 2023 World Series matchup isn't set.

      That will (at least start to) change during Monday's two-game slate of the MLB playoffs.

      First, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to close out the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 6 of the NLCS. Then, the Houston Astros will host the Texas Rangers in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the ALCS.

      Since nothing is cemented yet, all four teams have realistic championship hopes. That also means they all have dark-horse candidates to earn World Series MVP honors, so let's spotlight those players.

    Arizona Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte, 2B

    1 of 4

      PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 20: Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gestures before Game Four of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field on October 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Harry How/Getty Images

      Arizona probably doesn't capture a championship without a magical World Series from dynamic rookie Corbin Carroll, a regular-season source of 25 homers and 54 steals. Of course, that makes him too obvious of a pick for this spot.

      So, let's instead shift the spotlight to Ketel Marte, who has made a slew of good things happen this postseason.

      He's had at least one hit in all 10 of Arizona's playoff games and multiple hits in half of them. He's had six extra-base hits, including a pair of round-trippers. To have this happen on the heels of a 25-homer, 92-run season, he is clearly in the zone.

    Houston Astros: Kyle Tucker, OF

    2 of 4

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros hits a base hit against Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
      Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

      Kyle Tucker hasn't had a great postseason, but if he flipped that script in the World Series, no one would remember his early struggles.

      He is clearly capable of doing that. He posted a bevvy of personal-bests this season, including 112 RBI, 97 runs, 30 stolen bases and a .369 on-base percentage. His 29 homers were one shy of his career-high.

      He is mega-talented, he just hasn't shown that in these playoffs, where he's just 5-for-35 with no homers or steals. He feels overdue for a breakout, and if he makes that happen in the championship round, he could easily play his way into MVP honors.

    Philadelphia Phillies: Aaron Nola, SP

    3 of 4

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 11: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning in Game Three of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
      Rich Schultz/Getty Images

      The Phillies have no shortage of heavy-hitters who could slug their way to an MVP award, but if the offense stalls, they might need a pitcher to lead the way.

      Why not Aaron Nola?

      The impending free agent—Philly's Game 6 starter on Monday—has been lights-out this postseason. He's had two shutouts in three starts, meaning the most hittable he's been is when he allowed two earned runs and had nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings in Game 2 of the divisional round.

    Texas Rangers: Marcus Semien, 2B

    4 of 4

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers hits a single against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
      Bob Levey/Getty Images

      Nine different Rangers have had at least 20 at-bats this postseason. Marcus Semien is the only member of that group without a home run.

      His bat has cooled at the worst possible time. He's had just nine hits in 11 playoff games so far, managing a dismal .191/.269/.234 slash line. He has only two extra-base hits (both doubles), two RBI and no stolen bases.

      He is a lot better than he has played, though. In fact, he just authored a 29-homer, 14-steal season that featured 222 combined runs and RBI. If that version of him surfaces in the World Series, the MVP could be his.

