MLB Rumors: Giants Get Permission to Interview Padres' Bob Melvin for Manager Job

As they continue their managerial search, the San Francisco Giants received permission to interview San Diego Padres' manager Bob Melvin for the opening, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin and Andrew Baggarly.

Melvin, 61, just wrapped up his second season with the Padres—a disappointing campaign—and has one year remaining on his current contract. He automatically has become the favorite for the Giants' job, replacing the recently fired Gabe Kapler.

Lin and Baggarly reported that Melvin's quick rise to being the front runner indicates he was assured he would be a top candidate before he agreed to enter the interview process.

It was an underwhelming second season for the Padres with Melvin at the helm. Just a year removed from being in the NLCS, San Diego finished 82-80, good for third place in the NL West.

There was a widespread belief that there was some tension behind the scenes between Melvin and president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, who declined to comment on the situation.

It's been reported that Melvin and Preller clashed on a regular basis, per Lin and Baggarly.

It got to the point that the organization had to come out and announce that both guys would be returning to their respective positions next season, a strange look considering the decent amount of success during Melvin's tenure.

And now, the three-time Manager of the Year is being given the opportunity to interview for a divisional rival.

Preller was very coy when asked about whether he'd give Melvin a chance to pursue those types of opportunities earlier in the month.

"I think those are all kind of personal matters and private matters," Preller said. "We never really comment on those in terms of other clubs and interest in any of our employees. … With Bob, he's under contract. He's our manager. I think we're both excited going forward into the offseason."

It's a no-brainer as to why Melvin has quickly emerged as the Giants' top target. A Bay Area native, Melvin has been one of the most successful managers of the past decade, winning Manager of the Year with two different organizations.

Prior to his stint with the Padres Melvin had stops with the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics, winning the award with the last two.

Melvin spent a decade in Oakland from 2011 to 2021, amassing a record of 853-764.

San Francisco has already interviewed in-house candidates like bench coach Kai Correa, third base coach Mark Hallberg, assistant coach Alyssa Nakken and special assistant Ron Wotus.