World Series 2023: Players Who Can Earn New Contracts After Fall Classic

Martin Maldonado is not an explosive hitter at the plate but he is a veteran at one of the most significant positions on the field and has been the primary catcher for the Astros since 2019.

He has been behind home plate for the heart of Houston's dynastic run and has experience catching starters Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander over that span.



He has hit 52 home runs since arriving for his second stint with the team but his average and on-base percentage are hardly anything to write home about.



They do not have to be, though.



Maldonado has a .994 fielding percentage and caught 14 runners stealing this season, per FanGraphs. While he had an uncharacteristic 12 passed balls this season, that is more of an anomaly than the standard as he spent four previous seasons with single-digit totals in that category.



Teams will line up to pay an experienced catcher, who has played in the biggest of games and demonstrated consistency at the position over that time. As cliche as it may be, defense wins championships, and his ability to pick off runners will prove valuable as teams feel more comfortable stealing bags with the new pitch clock and larger bases.

