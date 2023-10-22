X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Phillies' Bryce Harper Garners MVP Hype From Fans in NLCS Game 5 Win vs. D-Backs

    Erin WalshOctober 22, 2023

    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

    Bryce Harper continues to deliver for the Philadelphia Phillies in the postseason.

    The star first baseman helped the Phillies clinch a 6-1 Game 5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series on Saturday to take a 3-2 series lead and put themselves one step closer to the World Series.

    Harper finished the game two for four with one RBI and one home run. He hit a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead. That came immediately after Kyle Schwarber sent one into the stands to give Philadelphia a three-run lead.

    Harper also stole home in the top of the first inning to give the Phillies and early 2-0 lead.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper just hit 905 FEET worth of home runs 😳<br><br>Phillies lead 4-0 <a href="https://t.co/xNFDWqbkes">pic.twitter.com/xNFDWqbkes</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    players in postseason history with a HR and steal of home in same game:<br><br>Today Bryce Harper<br>2021 ALDS G1 Randy Arozarena <a href="https://t.co/sb6JLECvou">https://t.co/sb6JLECvou</a>

    Phillies' Bryce Harper Garners MVP Hype From Fans in NLCS Game 5 Win vs. D-Backs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Harper has arguably been Philadelphia's most impactful player this postseason, and he's now garnering MVP hype from fans following his latest performance:

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    MVP chants from all the Phillies fans here for Bryce Harper HR 🚀 Crushes it<br><br>4-0 Phils <a href="https://t.co/HosjCzS0kt">pic.twitter.com/HosjCzS0kt</a>

    Leo the Gamer @robohobogamer

    MVP legendary <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/harper?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#harper</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVP</a> Be a high key, Harper!! <a href="https://t.co/NQvWVL2ZPJ">pic.twitter.com/NQvWVL2ZPJ</a>

    Steven Trimble @Strimble694

    MVP. HARPER BABBYYYYY

    Caleb Williams Szn @DC4MVP

    Kinda funny how Nationals fans said Bryce Harper was the problem <br><br>Dudes an absolute beast in the postseason as a Phillie lmao

    Nu Metal Cowboy Durst Brooks @BOREDDAD_4L

    Give Harper the MVP award already.

    Alan Moir @atwitalan

    Harper clutch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVP</a>

    Y.N Real-Yuto @loveisshit666

    Ok Ok calm down down<br><br>MVP Bryce Harper just MVPed

    Calico Joe @CalicoJoeMLB

    Please just start building the Bryce Harper statue now because holy shit <a href="https://t.co/zuTcdhEAEf">pic.twitter.com/zuTcdhEAEf</a>

    Lord Brunson tweets @lord_brunson

    Bryce Harper is different

    Alex Wally Rivas 🦇🧙🏼‍♂️ @awrivas1

    MVP BRYCE HARPER

    The Phillies now have the opportunity to punch their ticket to the World Series in Game 6 on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

    Given the circumstances, the atmosphere in Philadelphia should be like none other, and Harper could surely find himself getting more MVP chants if the Phillies reach the World Series for the second straight season.