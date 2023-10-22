Phillies' Bryce Harper Garners MVP Hype From Fans in NLCS Game 5 Win vs. D-Backs

Phillies' Bryce Harper Garners MVP Hype From Fans in NLCS Game 5 Win vs. D-BacksOctober 22, 2023
Bryce Harper continues to deliver for the Philadelphia Phillies in the postseason.
The star first baseman helped the Phillies clinch a 6-1 Game 5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series on Saturday to take a 3-2 series lead and put themselves one step closer to the World Series.
Harper finished the game two for four with one RBI and one home run. He hit a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead. That came immediately after Kyle Schwarber sent one into the stands to give Philadelphia a three-run lead.
Harper also stole home in the top of the first inning to give the Phillies and early 2-0 lead.
Harper has arguably been Philadelphia's most impactful player this postseason, and he's now garnering MVP hype from fans following his latest performance:
Leo the Gamer @robohobogamer
MVP legendary <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/harper?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#harper</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVP</a> Be a high key, Harper!! <a href="https://t.co/NQvWVL2ZPJ">pic.twitter.com/NQvWVL2ZPJ</a>
The Phillies now have the opportunity to punch their ticket to the World Series in Game 6 on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.
Given the circumstances, the atmosphere in Philadelphia should be like none other, and Harper could surely find himself getting more MVP chants if the Phillies reach the World Series for the second straight season.