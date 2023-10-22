Phillies' Bryce Harper Garners MVP Hype From Fans in NLCS Game 5 Win vs. D-Backs

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Bryce Harper continues to deliver for the Philadelphia Phillies in the postseason.

The star first baseman helped the Phillies clinch a 6-1 Game 5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series on Saturday to take a 3-2 series lead and put themselves one step closer to the World Series.

Harper finished the game two for four with one RBI and one home run. He hit a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead. That came immediately after Kyle Schwarber sent one into the stands to give Philadelphia a three-run lead.

Harper also stole home in the top of the first inning to give the Phillies and early 2-0 lead.

Harper has arguably been Philadelphia's most impactful player this postseason, and he's now garnering MVP hype from fans following his latest performance:

The Phillies now have the opportunity to punch their ticket to the World Series in Game 6 on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.