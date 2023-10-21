NFL Legend Rob Gronkowski Named as Host of 2023 LA Bowl; Replaces Jimmy Kimmel

Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

Future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski was named the host of the 2023 LA Bowl on Saturday.

The college football bowl game played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, was first established in 2021, and late night host Jimmy Kimmel served as the host for the first two years.

According to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, the LA Bowl will officially be renamed from the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl to the LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk.

Gronkowski, who signed a multiyear deal to serve as the host of the game, vowed to make the 2023 version an entertaining affair, saying: "Jimmy was a fantastic host and brought a lot of elements to the game. But it's my turn now and I'm going to turn it up, that's for sure."

The 2023 LA Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 16, and it will feature the top team in the Mountain West Conference against the No. 5 team in the Pac-12.

Mountain West teams won the first two iterations of the game with Utah State defeating Oregon State in 2021 and Fresno State taking down Washington State last season.

Gronk expressed hope that his alma mater, the University of Arizona, will become bowl eligible and have the opportunity to play in the LA Bowl.

The Wildcats are 4-3, meaning they need to win at least two of their final five games in order to achieve bowl eligibility.

Gronkowski starred collegiately at Arizona before going to the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft. Over the course of 11 seasons with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronk went on to become one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

The five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro had 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in 143 regular-season games, and another 98 catches for 1,389 yards and 15 touchdowns in 22 playoff games.

As one of quarterback Tom Brady's all-time favorite targets, Gronk won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Bucs.