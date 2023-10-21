MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 21 ScheduleOctober 21, 2023
MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 21 Schedule
The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks can each argue they are in good positions to take full control of the NLCS in Saturday's Game 5 (8:07 p.m. ET, TBS and Max).
Arizona captured Games 3 and 4 at home in dramatic fashion. It won Game 3 on a walk-off hit and used an eighth-inning comeback to win Game 4.
The D-Backs should feel confident that the offensive momentum it gained from Game 4 and Zac Gallen's consistency at home will put them ahead in the series.
Philadelphia, despite losing two in a row, must feel good that Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are in line to start the next two games.
Wheeler has been nearly unhittable in his three starts this postseason. The Phillies need him to go deep into Game 5 because of how much they utilized their bullpen in Arizona.
A low-scoring start seems to be in play for both sides because of Wheeler's postseason form and Gallen's home stats, but the game could get out of control in the final few innings when two tired bullpens take over.
Zack Wheeler and Zac Gallen Both Deliver Quality Starts
The two NLCS participants should feel supremely confident in their respective Game 5 starters.
Wheeler allowed 11 hits and struck out 26 batters in 19 postseason innings. He fanned eight batters over six frames in Game 1.
The 33-year-old allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine of his 10 postseason appearances over the last two seasons.
Philadelphia needs at least six solid innings out of its ace to alleviate some pressure on a bullpen that worked over half the game in each of the last two days.
Gallen did not fare as well in Game 1. He allowed three home runs as part of his eight-hit concession over five innings.
Arizona's ace should improve on those numbers on Saturday. He went 12-3 with a 2.47 ERA at Chase Field in the regular season. He had a 4.42 ERA away from home.
Gallen can neutralize the Phillies' heavy hitters in the same way Brandon Pfaadt did for Arizona in the first half of Game 3.
Gallen may not strike out as many batters as Pfaadt did, but he can be effective in short innings and allow his team to only use its high-leverage bullpen arms.
A low-scoring five or six innings is expected, but once the two aces leave the game, the nerves could escalate inside both dugouts.
Bullpen Fatigue Affects Final Few Innings
Arizona and Philadelphia combined to use 14 relievers in Game 4.
The Phillies used Craig Kimbrel, Jose Alvarado, Jeff Hoffman and Orion Kerkering for the second straight game.
Arizona called on closer Paul Sewald and three other relievers to finish off both home games on Thursday and Friday.
Most of the pitchers in each bullpen are not used to pitching three days in a row in pressure-packed situations.
Both managers have to figure out who they can trust in the latter innings in a game with so much importance.
The hitters on each side could feast on the fatigue throughout each bullpen after dealing with Wheeler and Gallen.
All three runs scored in Game 3 came in the seventh inning and beyond, while seven totals runs crossed the plate in the final four frames of Game 4.
There should be plenty of late-inning drama again on Saturday that will add to the growing late-inning run totals.