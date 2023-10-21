MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 21 Schedule

1 of 2

Elsa/Getty Images

The two NLCS participants should feel supremely confident in their respective Game 5 starters.

Wheeler allowed 11 hits and struck out 26 batters in 19 postseason innings. He fanned eight batters over six frames in Game 1.

The 33-year-old allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine of his 10 postseason appearances over the last two seasons.

Philadelphia needs at least six solid innings out of its ace to alleviate some pressure on a bullpen that worked over half the game in each of the last two days.

Gallen did not fare as well in Game 1. He allowed three home runs as part of his eight-hit concession over five innings.

Arizona's ace should improve on those numbers on Saturday. He went 12-3 with a 2.47 ERA at Chase Field in the regular season. He had a 4.42 ERA away from home.

Gallen can neutralize the Phillies' heavy hitters in the same way Brandon Pfaadt did for Arizona in the first half of Game 3.

Gallen may not strike out as many batters as Pfaadt did, but he can be effective in short innings and allow his team to only use its high-leverage bullpen arms.