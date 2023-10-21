Victor Wembanyama Electrifies Fans in Spurs' Preseason Game vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

Victor Wembanyama Electrifies Fans in Spurs' Preseason Game vs. Steph Curry, WarriorsOctober 21, 2023
Victor Wembanyama continued his strong play in the San Antonio Spurs' final preseason game, taking on the Golden State Warriors.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft recorded 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 blocks on 8-19 shooting through three quarters, which included two made threes. Wembanyama showcased his ball-handling capabilities and athletic finishing ability, throwing down multiple dunks in fastbreak situations.
Shockingly enough, he was also able to beat Stephen Curry for the opening tip.
Fans were impressed by the 19-year-old's extensive offensive repertoire and imposing defensive presence.
Legion Hoops @LegionHoops
Victoria Wembanyama just blocked Klay Thompson's three and threw down a dunk on the fast break.<br><br>Then, he blocked Andrew Wiggins' shot, and knocked down a three on the other end.<br><br>Out of this freaking world. <a href="https://t.co/iYhqRnlyAs">pic.twitter.com/iYhqRnlyAs</a>
Heading into the game, the 7'4" big was averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals in only 20.9 minutes per game throughout the preseason.
His first regular season action will occur on Oct. 25, when the Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks in their home opener. Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET.