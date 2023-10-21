X

NBA

    Victor Wembanyama Electrifies Fans in Spurs' Preseason Game vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 21, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 20: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball during the preseason game on October 20, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

    Victor Wembanyama continued his strong play in the San Antonio Spurs' final preseason game, taking on the Golden State Warriors.

    The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft recorded 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 blocks on 8-19 shooting through three quarters, which included two made threes. Wembanyama showcased his ball-handling capabilities and athletic finishing ability, throwing down multiple dunks in fastbreak situations.

    Shockingly enough, he was also able to beat Stephen Curry for the opening tip.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Wemby vs. Steph jump ball 😅🤣 <a href="https://t.co/iufjqGpQAT">pic.twitter.com/iufjqGpQAT</a>

    Fans were impressed by the 19-year-old's extensive offensive repertoire and imposing defensive presence.

    NBA @NBA

    Victor Wembanyama was a force in the first half 😤<br><br>15 PTS<br>4 BLK<br>2 3PM <a href="https://t.co/EQAzOtFJ1V">pic.twitter.com/EQAzOtFJ1V</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Wemby soars for the monster finish 💪<br><br>Watch Warriors/Spurs LIVE on NBA TV: <a href="https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs">https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs</a> <a href="https://t.co/DHiOz1Odrb">pic.twitter.com/DHiOz1Odrb</a>

    Damien Bartonek @tvBartonek

    Victor Wembanyama is so special man.

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    Victoria Wembanyama just blocked Klay Thompson's three and threw down a dunk on the fast break.<br><br>Then, he blocked Andrew Wiggins' shot, and knocked down a three on the other end.<br><br>Out of this freaking world. <a href="https://t.co/iYhqRnlyAs">pic.twitter.com/iYhqRnlyAs</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Victor Wembanyama looks like a legit DPOY candidate

    Project Spurs @projectspurs

    WEMBY. <a href="https://t.co/D4Dq71vbHA">pic.twitter.com/D4Dq71vbHA</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    This is how Wemby pulled up against the Warriors 😂 <a href="https://t.co/nAKJOpVKEf">pic.twitter.com/nAKJOpVKEf</a>

    TF @ThunderFocus

    Wemby is going to change how we view basketball forever

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    There's not enough hyperbole to describe the 2 min sequence that Wemby had in the 1Q of this Warriors game.

    Heading into the game, the 7'4" big was averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals in only 20.9 minutes per game throughout the preseason.

    His first regular season action will occur on Oct. 25, when the Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks in their home opener. Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET.

