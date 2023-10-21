Victor Wembanyama Electrifies Fans in Spurs' Preseason Game vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama continued his strong play in the San Antonio Spurs' final preseason game, taking on the Golden State Warriors.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft recorded 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 blocks on 8-19 shooting through three quarters, which included two made threes. Wembanyama showcased his ball-handling capabilities and athletic finishing ability, throwing down multiple dunks in fastbreak situations.

Shockingly enough, he was also able to beat Stephen Curry for the opening tip.

Fans were impressed by the 19-year-old's extensive offensive repertoire and imposing defensive presence.

Heading into the game, the 7'4" big was averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals in only 20.9 minutes per game throughout the preseason.