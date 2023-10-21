Astros' Dusty Baker Says He Was 'Just Seeing Red' After Game 5 Ejection

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Dusty Baker went through the full roller coaster of emotions Friday night in the Houston Astros Game 3 ALCS win over the Texas Rangers.

While it ended in elation and joy following José Altuve's go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, Baker was seething following his eighth inning ejection.

Baker was sent off as part of the benches-clearing brawl after reliever Bryan Abreu plunked Adolis García, who had a massive home-run and bat flip in his previous at-bat.

While catcher Martin Maldonado believes the brawl sparked the Astros' comeback, Baker didn't view the moment as fondly.

"I don't know. I wasn't seeing nothing," Baker told reporters postgame. "I was just seeing red, you know. I couldn't even see straight.''

The entire incident delayed the game 11 minutes and it took a little extra convincing from the umpires to get Baker to actually leave the field. Luckily for him, he still left Globe Life Field as a winner.

Not one to get ejected often, Baker has been tossed just once this season and only five times in his entire tenure as Houston's manager. For reference, New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone had seven ejections this season alone.

Baker was incensed that Abreu was getting thrown out for what was seen as retaliation for García's bat flip in the sixth inning.

This isn't the first time these two teams have squared off this year, they had a bench-clearing incident earlier in the regular season while playing in Houston.