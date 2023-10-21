X

    Astros' Dusty Baker Says He Was 'Just Seeing Red' After Game 5 Ejection

    Francisco RosaOctober 21, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Manger Dusty Baker #12 of the Houston Astros shouts from the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    Dusty Baker went through the full roller coaster of emotions Friday night in the Houston Astros Game 3 ALCS win over the Texas Rangers.

    While it ended in elation and joy following José Altuve's go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, Baker was seething following his eighth inning ejection.

    Baker was sent off as part of the benches-clearing brawl after reliever Bryan Abreu plunked Adolis García, who had a massive home-run and bat flip in his previous at-bat.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Bryan Abreu and Dusty Baker have been ejected from the game. <a href="https://t.co/YbKtgv5JXZ">pic.twitter.com/YbKtgv5JXZ</a>

    While catcher Martin Maldonado believes the brawl sparked the Astros' comeback, Baker didn't view the moment as fondly.

    "I don't know. I wasn't seeing nothing," Baker told reporters postgame. "I was just seeing red, you know. I couldn't even see straight.''

    The entire incident delayed the game 11 minutes and it took a little extra convincing from the umpires to get Baker to actually leave the field. Luckily for him, he still left Globe Life Field as a winner.

    Not one to get ejected often, Baker has been tossed just once this season and only five times in his entire tenure as Houston's manager. For reference, New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone had seven ejections this season alone.

    Baker was incensed that Abreu was getting thrown out for what was seen as retaliation for García's bat flip in the sixth inning.

    This isn't the first time these two teams have squared off this year, they had a bench-clearing incident earlier in the regular season while playing in Houston.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Flashback to the benches clearing incident that happened in Houston earlier this season. <a href="https://t.co/VxXZYjBTkC">pic.twitter.com/VxXZYjBTkC</a>

    The Astros may ultimately get the last laugh as they leave Arlington with a 3-2 series lead and are one win away from their third-consecutive World Series appearance and their fifth in the last seven years.