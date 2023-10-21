Buying or Selling LA Knight over Cody Rhodes, Latest on Roman Reigns, More WWE Rumors

1 of 5

WWE keeps having fun with the CM Punk references.

In recent weeks, fans have seen Superstars call themselves the best in the world, hit the GTS finisher and other such nods. It's a bit of deja vu for those who saw how AEW Superstars hinted at it before his big return over there, too.

According to BWE (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), WWE won't stop making these references despite recent speculation that the company has no plans to sign Punk at this time.

And...why would the company stop? Fans want Punk back and the more WWE makes references, the more onlookers might be compelled to keep tuning in on the chance that it happens.

This is especially the case with Survivor Series going down in Chicago this year. At least until then, there's no reason not to spam the nods to one of the most popular names in the modern history of the sport who just so happens to be a free agent.