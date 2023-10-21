Buying or Selling LA Knight over Cody Rhodes, Latest on Roman Reigns, More WWE Rumors

Buying or Selling LA Knight over Cody Rhodes, Latest on Roman Reigns, More WWE RumorsOctober 21, 2023
It might be a slow-feeling part of the calendar for weekly WWE programming, but the big buzz around the pro wrestling landscape sure keeps the rumor mill feeling like a heavyweight.
Case in point, WWE's Raw and SmackDown efforts lately have been so-so as the company drags its feet toward 2023 Crown Jewel (November 4) and Survivor Series in Chicago (November 25).
But the rumor mill? It's churning out buzz about CM Punk, how WWE might be planning—or not—for The Rock, where things stand internally between LA Knight and Cody Rhodes and the details on creative surrounding Roman Reigns.
So it is, in a phrase, a lot. Let's step back and take a look at the must-see items from the rumor mill, then advise fans on whether to buy or sell each item.
WWE won't stop making CM Punk references
WWE keeps having fun with the CM Punk references.
In recent weeks, fans have seen Superstars call themselves the best in the world, hit the GTS finisher and other such nods. It's a bit of deja vu for those who saw how AEW Superstars hinted at it before his big return over there, too.
According to BWE (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), WWE won't stop making these references despite recent speculation that the company has no plans to sign Punk at this time.
And...why would the company stop? Fans want Punk back and the more WWE makes references, the more onlookers might be compelled to keep tuning in on the chance that it happens.
This is especially the case with Survivor Series going down in Chicago this year. At least until then, there's no reason not to spam the nods to one of the most popular names in the modern history of the sport who just so happens to be a free agent.
Verdict: Buying
No plans in place for The Rock
WWE fans haven't seen or heard much from The Rock since his special surprise appearance at SmackDown recently.
While some fans might have hoped that would lead to more appearances and a potential brush-up with Roman Reigns, that simply has yet to unfold.
It might never, either, with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reporting that there are no plans for WrestleMania that involve the Rock and Reigns.
But that smells like exactly what a company with plans in place might say through leaks to keep things quiet for now, right?
Sarcasm aside, there's zero chance WWE doesn't have some sort of contingency plan set up for Rock and the Tribal Chief if the former's schedule permits it.
While it might not be the plan, WWE wouldn't pass up this once-in-a-lifetime (a real one, not that fake so-called one from years ago) chance like this.
Verdict: Selling
Gunther is WWE's attempt at shifting vibe of Raw
Gunther is the key to Raw programming.
That sounds like a bold thing to say on a show with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, to name a few.
But according to Fightful (h/t Ortman), Gunther's match was one of the top showcases on a recent episode of Raw meant to reset expectations for fans about the fresh new "in-ring aspect of WWE Raw."
And what an expectations-setter it was.
Gunther put on a classic match with Bronson Reed, with it going down as one of the more notable of his historic intercontinental title run. For those who watched closely, the defending champ mixed up his usual style, going away from a strikes-based approach and smartly just tried to end it quickly.
If that sort of in-ring storytelling that breaks the yet-another-television-match mold of WWE programming continues, fans are about to be eating good for a long time.
Verdict: Buying
LA Knight's chance at taking Cody Rhodes' Spot
This is pro wrestling, so there's a faint hope in online circles that a fan favorite like LA Knight might be able to get hot enough that the company has no other choice than to put him in the main event of 'Mania against Roman Reigns.
But Daniel Bryan, LA Knight is not.
Barrasso pointed out recently that the vibe is that Knight would need a "Becky Lynch/Daniel Bryan-type of groundswell" surge to even stand a chance of this happening.
Let's sell on even that being enough, though. Knight is red hot and a ton of fun, but at some point that's going to work against him. WWE knows that fans won't turn on the Superstar or product if he's not taking on Reigns at 'Mania.
Even if Knight hits Bryan levels, it's a different segment of the fanbase. And WWE isn't going to pass up the opportunity to keep the Reigns storyline family-centric if for some reason it's not a rematch with Cody Rhodes.
Verdict: Selling
Roman Reigns creative buzz post-Vince McMahon
While much of the WWE product has undergone detectable changes in the wake of the creative shift from Vince McMahon to Triple H, the items orbiting Roman Reigns haven't done the same.
Turns out that's by design.
According to Fightful Select (h/t Ortman), the creative process around Reigns remains the Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman having major sway in what happens, when and how, be it individual segments or perhaps even the long-term planning.
It's a no-brainer of a buy. Some things aren't worth messing with and especially not at the very top of the card where the current champion is on a historic tear that has undergone careful storytelling and made top-guys out of names like Jey Uso (and maybe Solo Sikoa soon) in the process.
Triple H coming in and mixing this up would go down as an all-time blunder, as this is one of those stories that just needs to play out in the way it has so far.
Verdict: Buying