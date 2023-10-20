X

MLB

    Astros Praised by MLB Fans for 'Relentless' Offense in ALCS Game 4 Win over Rangers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 20, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: José Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Four of the Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Just like that, the Houston Astros are two wins away from their third consecutive trip to the World Series.

    Houston dropped the first two games of the American League Championship Series but evened the matchup with the Texas Rangers at two apiece thanks to Thursday's 10-3 victory at Globe Life Field. The road team has won every contest, and Houston's relentless offense made sure that was still the case in the latest game.

    The reigning champions wasted no time setting the tone with three runs in the top of the first inning, answered the Rangers' momentum with an offensive explosion in the fourth inning and never looked back on the way to the win.

    Social media had plenty of reaction to Houston's loaded offense that featured contributions from José Abreu, Alex Bregman, Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick and more:

    Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports

    Astros are so damn relentless with their lineup and are WAY too comfortable at Globe Life Field!

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    JOSE ABREU 3-RUN BLAST 🚀 <br><br>.<a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@astros</a> UP 4 IN A HURRY<a href="https://t.co/qIBQUiyNNV">pic.twitter.com/qIBQUiyNNV</a>

    Houston Astros @astros

    Everyone meet October Abreu. <a href="https://t.co/HM0JkOqVkG">pic.twitter.com/HM0JkOqVkG</a>

    Chris Bassitt @C_Bass419

    Me watching the Astros … just tired of watching them dominate the AL. <a href="https://t.co/wP4Yn17Vq2">pic.twitter.com/wP4Yn17Vq2</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Yordan cannot be stopped. 🔥<br><br>Astros lead 3-0 in the first!<br><br>📺: FS1 <a href="https://t.co/SbUXOiVc9i">pic.twitter.com/SbUXOiVc9i</a>

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Alex Bregman drives in 2 and the <a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@astros</a> are on the board first!<br><br>📺: FS1 <a href="https://t.co/35nFoazQu4">pic.twitter.com/35nFoazQu4</a>

    Texas Rangers Insider @RangersInsiders

    The Astros hitting at Globe Life Field <a href="https://t.co/7eGLE80f6x">pic.twitter.com/7eGLE80f6x</a>

    mario elie @marioelie1

    Don't ever underestimate the ❤️ of a 🏆🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@astros</a> ⚾️⚾️

    Baseball Isn't Boring @BBisntBoring

    Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu this postseason <a href="https://t.co/KkoGiTc8es">https://t.co/KkoGiTc8es</a> <a href="https://t.co/7uJ4AaFWk3">pic.twitter.com/7uJ4AaFWk3</a>

    Dylan ⭕️ @smackson_

    A dangerous Abreu behind Yordan Alvarez is just disgusting. Astros lineup is deep.

    Astros 2023 Champs @AstrosOptimism2

    Jose Abreu after Yordan's sac fly <a href="https://t.co/P8np4a6WwX">pic.twitter.com/P8np4a6WwX</a>

    Eric Bach @eric_bach7

    Alvarez misses a grand slam by a foot (homer in 17 ballparks), and then Abreu comes up and hammers a 3-run homer. <br><br>Love them or hate them, nobody knows how to navigate October quite like Houston.

    It was clear from the start the visitors were dialed in, as they chased Texas starting pitcher Andrew Heaney out of the game in the first inning thanks to a two-RBI triple from Bregman and an RBI single from Álvarez. It could have been far worse for the Rangers, but Dane Dunning struck out Martín Maldonado with the bases loaded in relief.

    It seemed like that missed opportunity would prove costly when the Rangers came flying back to tie it behind home runs from Adolis García and Corey Seager, but Houston's offense made sure that wouldn't be the case.

    Álvarez just missed a grand slam with a long sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, but Abreu was right there to pick him up with a three-run blast. Then McCormick added some insurance when he launched a two-run homer in the seventh.

    Texas seemed to be fighting an uphill battle throughout the game and could only do so much with the Astros crushing seemingly every mistake pitch.

    There is no stopping Houston when its offense plays like it did the last two games, but the Rangers will attempt to get some momentum back in their final chance in front of the home fans for the series in Friday's Game 5.