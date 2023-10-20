Astros Praised by MLB Fans for 'Relentless' Offense in ALCS Game 4 Win over Rangers

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Just like that, the Houston Astros are two wins away from their third consecutive trip to the World Series.

Houston dropped the first two games of the American League Championship Series but evened the matchup with the Texas Rangers at two apiece thanks to Thursday's 10-3 victory at Globe Life Field. The road team has won every contest, and Houston's relentless offense made sure that was still the case in the latest game.

The reigning champions wasted no time setting the tone with three runs in the top of the first inning, answered the Rangers' momentum with an offensive explosion in the fourth inning and never looked back on the way to the win.

Social media had plenty of reaction to Houston's loaded offense that featured contributions from José Abreu, Alex Bregman, Yordan Álvarez, Chas McCormick and more:

It was clear from the start the visitors were dialed in, as they chased Texas starting pitcher Andrew Heaney out of the game in the first inning thanks to a two-RBI triple from Bregman and an RBI single from Álvarez. It could have been far worse for the Rangers, but Dane Dunning struck out Martín Maldonado with the bases loaded in relief.

It seemed like that missed opportunity would prove costly when the Rangers came flying back to tie it behind home runs from Adolis García and Corey Seager, but Houston's offense made sure that wouldn't be the case.

Álvarez just missed a grand slam with a long sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, but Abreu was right there to pick him up with a three-run blast. Then McCormick added some insurance when he launched a two-run homer in the seventh.

Texas seemed to be fighting an uphill battle throughout the game and could only do so much with the Astros crushing seemingly every mistake pitch.