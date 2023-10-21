College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 8

9 of 9

Tim Warner/Getty Images

After hated rival Oklahoma had to sweat out a home win over UCF earlier Saturday, Texas took the field as a heavy favorite against another new Big 12 team: the Houston Cougars.

Somebody forgot to tell coach Dana Holgorsen's team it was the underdog.

Even though the Longhorns built a 21-point advantage, the Cougars came storming back to actually tie the game. After back-and-forth scores, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left the game with an apparent shoulder injury late in the third quarter playing masterfully.

Backup Maalik Murphy led the Horns on a go-ahead touchdown drive late to pull ahead by seven, but Houston again came back with a 10-play, 65-yard drive. That's when the shenanigans ensued.

Facing 3rd-and-1 at the Texas 10-yard-line, Cougars running back Stacy Sneed drove through the left side of the line, and it looked like he absolutely got the first down. Officials marked him short, however, setting up a 4th-and-inches.

Holgorsen then called a questionable short pass to the right that was deflected, and Houston turned the ball over on downs as the coach grimaced in frustration on the sideline.

Poor calls are part of football, but that spot is going to be talked about for a long time. Still, Texas made the most of it and came up with a massive fourth-down stop to seal the win and survive and escape with a win.