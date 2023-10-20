World Series 2023: Full Schedule and Predictions for LCS Action

World Series 2023: Full Schedule and Predictions for LCS ActionOctober 20, 2023
The National and American League Championship Series are heating up in Major League Baseball following an eventful Thursday that saw the Arizona Diamondbacks score their first win over the Philadelphia Phillies to bring that series to 2-1 while the Houston Astros evened their series with the Texas Rangers with a dominant 10-3 victory.
An appearance in the World Series is at stake but which teams can you expect to emerge victoriously, champions of their respective leagues, and when can you catch all of the action?
Find out with this look at the remaining games in the LCS.
ALCS Schedule
Game 5: Astros at Rangers, Friday, October 20 (5:07 p.m., FS1/Fox Deportes)
Game 6: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, October 22 (8:03 p.m., FS1/Fox Deportes)
Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, October 23 (8:03 p.m., FS1/Fox Deportes)
ALCS Prediction
Don't look now but the Houston Astros have evened up the ALCS and are looking like the offensive juggernaut they will have to be to win a second, consecutive World Series.
Jose Abreu hit a home run, drove in three runs, scored twice, stole a base and recorded two walks. Jose Altuve scored three times, doubled twice, and walked. Alex Bregman blasted a triple, walked twice, drove in two, and scored once.
Add in Yordan Alvarez's two hits and three RBIs and you have a night in which the Astros' offense was explosive early and often, rocking Rangers starter Andrew Heaney and leading manager Bruce Bochy to replace him in the second inning.
More impressively is that the Astros lost two at home to kick off the series and showed the guts, grit, and determination to tie the championship series up on the road, in front of a passionate Rangers fan base.
Astros pitching still gave up eight hits, but allowed just three runs. When the offense puts up 10, it is less noticeable but the fact that manager Dusty Baker had to pull José Urquidy after giving up five hits, three earned runs and a walk in just 2.1 innings is concerning.
The Rangers had the best offense in baseball in 2023 and just because momentum seems to have swung in the favor of the defending World Series champions does not mean they are out of the series by any means. With things tied at two wins apiece, it effectively becomes a best-of-three for the right to play in the Fall Classic and one run can prove the difference.
Unfortunately for Texas, they had the opportunity to put the proverbial dagger in the Astros and take a 3-0 or 3-1 lead in the series and failed to capitalize. Now, with Houston even with their division foes, it feels more than ever like the perfect time for the Astros to remind baseball fans and the other three teams left in these playoffs why they are driving the closest thing to a dynasty today.
Prediction: Houston in seven
NLCS Schedule
Game 4: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Friday, October 20 (8:07 p.m., TBS)
Game 5: Phillies at Diamondbacks, Saturday, October 21 (8:07 p.m., TBS)
Game 6: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Monday, October 23 (5:07 p.m., TBS)
Game 7: Diamondbacks at Phillies, Tuesday, October 24 (8:07, p.m., TBS)
NLCS Prediction
The Arizona Diamondbacks answered an early 2-0 series deficit in Game 3, courtesy of Ketel Marte's walk-off knock, but still have plenty of work to do to prove they are on the same level as the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
Pitcher Brandon Pfaadt has been extraordinary through his last two starts, not allowing a single run against the high-powered Phils and Dodgers. He is also 4-1 in his last handful of starts, a young pitcher coming into his own when every game has meant more than the last.
That bodes well for Arizona for the future but the question is whether the team has enough consistency on the mound and at the plate to realistically keep pace with the Phils, who appear to be fueled by last year's World Series loss to get back there and claim the trophy that they watched another team hoist last October.
Bryce Harper is red-hot, with 11 runs on 10 hits, four homers, seven RBIs and two stolen bags. Nick Castellanos has seven runs on 10 hits, five home runs, seven RBIs and a stolen base. Second baseman Bryson Stott has scored five times on seven hits, has a home run of his own, and has driven in seven runs.
That trio offensively, coupled with Zack Wheeler's 19 innings of work that includes 11 hits, six runs in three starts and a 2.37 ERA, have helped the team dominate to the extent that it has.
Marte, Corbin Carroll, and Lourdes Guerriel Jr. may have a history of tallying hits and scoring runs, but they have not been able to do so as consistently and in big moments like their opponents. While they may be able to even things up in Game 4, with the Phils starting Christopher Sanchez, it still feels like the defending NL champs' series to win if for no other reason than motivation, experience, and a penchant for the most opportune hits in the biggest moments.
Prediction: Phillies in six