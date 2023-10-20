World Series 2023: Full Schedule and Predictions for LCS Action

2 of 4

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Don't look now but the Houston Astros have evened up the ALCS and are looking like the offensive juggernaut they will have to be to win a second, consecutive World Series.



Jose Abreu hit a home run, drove in three runs, scored twice, stole a base and recorded two walks. Jose Altuve scored three times, doubled twice, and walked. Alex Bregman blasted a triple, walked twice, drove in two, and scored once.



Add in Yordan Alvarez's two hits and three RBIs and you have a night in which the Astros' offense was explosive early and often, rocking Rangers starter Andrew Heaney and leading manager Bruce Bochy to replace him in the second inning.



More impressively is that the Astros lost two at home to kick off the series and showed the guts, grit, and determination to tie the championship series up on the road, in front of a passionate Rangers fan base.



Astros pitching still gave up eight hits, but allowed just three runs. When the offense puts up 10, it is less noticeable but the fact that manager Dusty Baker had to pull José Urquidy after giving up five hits, three earned runs and a walk in just 2.1 innings is concerning.



The Rangers had the best offense in baseball in 2023 and just because momentum seems to have swung in the favor of the defending World Series champions does not mean they are out of the series by any means. With things tied at two wins apiece, it effectively becomes a best-of-three for the right to play in the Fall Classic and one run can prove the difference.



Unfortunately for Texas, they had the opportunity to put the proverbial dagger in the Astros and take a 3-0 or 3-1 lead in the series and failed to capitalize. Now, with Houston even with their division foes, it feels more than ever like the perfect time for the Astros to remind baseball fans and the other three teams left in these playoffs why they are driving the closest thing to a dynasty today.

