USC's Caleb Williams 'Not Worried' About Notre Dame Fan Trolling with Postgame Video

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Caleb Williams responded to a fan who rushed up to him on the field following USC's 48-20 loss to Notre Dame last Saturday.

The Fighting Irish fan chastised Williams' tradition of painting his nails before every game, a routine that the 21-year-old has embraced since high school.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the signal-caller responded (via Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports).

"I'm not worried about some kid running on the field that doesn't have anything really associated to Notre Dame other than possibly their family going there or him going there himself," Williams said. "Got a lot of guys over here that I've got to lead, so some opinion of a sheep, lions don't worry about that stuff. Keep moving on. Keep fighting. Fight on."

His performance against Notre Dame was arguably the worst of his collegiate career, throwing for just 199 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions. It was the first time Williams had thrown three picks in a game, and the first instance since his days as an Oklahoma Sooner that he produced multiple turnovers through the air.

While he's still having a phenomenal season, his Week 7 performance dealt a blow to the possibility of Williams winning the Heisman Trophy in back-to-back years.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley was just as surprised by his quarterback's poor performance as most fans were, according to Luca Evans of The Orange County Register.

"The reality is, you go back and look at that tape and all three of those turnovers, for example, there's wide-open people running around," Riley said. "We gotta finish those plays. We had some opportunities to make a few plays, but we didn't."

Williams will have the chance to respond on the field when the Trojans host No. 14 Utah on Saturday. They'll be in for a challenge, as the Utes' defense is allowing a mere 12.17 points per game. That's the fifth-best average of all FBS schools.