    MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 19 Schedule

    Joe TanseyOctober 19, 2023

      ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a home run during the third inning of Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
      Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

      The Texas Rangers let the Houston Astros get on the board in the ALCS.

      That could be the most dangerous thing for Texas' World Series hopes, as the reigning Major League Baseball champion has momentum going into Thursday's Game 4.

      Houston has an opportunity to level the series behind an offense that has had plenty of success against Rangers starter Andrew Heaney.

      The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to replicate Houston's path back into the series in the NLCS.

      Arizona welcomes the Philadelphia Phillies to Chase Field down two games in the NLCS. It turns to rookie Brandon Pfaadt to reverse the course of the series.

      Philadelphia's offense is coming off a 10-run outburst in Game 2, and it may be difficult to stop in a series that could get out of hand on Thursday.

    October 19 Playoff Schedule

      PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 11: Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the Division Series at Chase Field on October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
      Elsa/Getty Images

      NLCS Game 3: Philadelphia at Arizona (5:07 p.m. ET, TBS, Max)

      ALCS Game 4: Houston at Texas (8:03 p.m. ET, FS1)

    Houston in Good Shape to Level ALCS

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run against Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning in Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
      Rob Carr/Getty Images

      Houston should feel that it is in an ideal position to level the ALCS.

      The Astros' bats broke out in Game 3 for eight runs. They could have scored more if Yordan Alvarez did not have a home run robbed by Leody Taveras.

      Houston's lineup could feast in the first few innings of Game 4 against Andrew Heaney.

      Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman each have over .300 batting averages in 75 combined at-bats against the Texas left-handed pitcher.

      Jose Abreu only has five hits versus Heaney, but four of those hits have been home runs.

      The first five hitters in the Houston order could put Heaney under duress from the first pitch, and that would allow for a cushion to be built for Jose Urquidy.

      Urquidy has to navigate the top part of the Texas order to feel comfortable. Marcus Semien has three home runs in 23 at-bats versus the Houston right-hander and Corey Seager is 3-for-9 with a pair of extra-base hits.

      Urquidy was rocked in his last ALCS appearance in 2021 against the Boston Red Sox, but that five-run concession over 1.2 innings was the only bad start of his postseason career. He pitched into the fifth inning in his other six playoff starts.

      Houston needs a solid five innings out of Urquidy before its high-leverage bullpen arms take over.

      If the Astros get to Heaney early, they can let Urquidy settle in on the mound and force Texas to tax parts of its bullpen ahead of Game 5 on Friday.

    Arizona Has Slight Opening to Gain Foothold in NLCS

      PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 11: Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during Game 3 of the Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
      Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images

      Philadelphia carries every edge in the NLCS as it moves to Arizona.

      The Phillies used a barrage of home runs combined with two stellar pitching performances from Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to produce a 2-0 series lead.

      A Phillies sweep feels more likely right now than Arizona getting a win, or even leveling the series at Chase Field over the next three days.

      The good news for Arizona is that its ballpark is one of the toughest home run parks in the majors. It ranked in the bottom five for home runs in a stadium in 2023.

      The Diamondbacks could contain the Phillies lineup at the start of the game through Brandon Pfaadt, a rookie who no one in the Philadelphia order has faced in their careers.

      Pfaadt gave the D-Backs a solid 4.2-inning outing in Game 3 of the NLDS in which he did not concede a hit until the fifth inning.

      Arizona needs to get runs off Ranger Suarez before the Phillies' bats wake up. That appears to be its best path to a victory.

      The D-Backs had the third-best team OPS against left-handed pitching in the regular season, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker each have over .300 batting averages versus Suarez in their careers.

      Arizona needs a first-inning run produced by either of those players to get Suarez out of a rhythm.

      The D-Backs are looking to become the first team to score multiple runs off Suarez in a postseason game. They need to break the southpaw's good form to put the Phillies under some bit of pressure, which is something they have yet to do in the NLCS.

