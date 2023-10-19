MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 19 Schedule

2 of 3

Houston should feel that it is in an ideal position to level the ALCS.

The Astros' bats broke out in Game 3 for eight runs. They could have scored more if Yordan Alvarez did not have a home run robbed by Leody Taveras.

Houston's lineup could feast in the first few innings of Game 4 against Andrew Heaney.

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman each have over .300 batting averages in 75 combined at-bats against the Texas left-handed pitcher.

Jose Abreu only has five hits versus Heaney, but four of those hits have been home runs.

The first five hitters in the Houston order could put Heaney under duress from the first pitch, and that would allow for a cushion to be built for Jose Urquidy.

Urquidy has to navigate the top part of the Texas order to feel comfortable. Marcus Semien has three home runs in 23 at-bats versus the Houston right-hander and Corey Seager is 3-for-9 with a pair of extra-base hits.

Urquidy was rocked in his last ALCS appearance in 2021 against the Boston Red Sox, but that five-run concession over 1.2 innings was the only bad start of his postseason career. He pitched into the fifth inning in his other six playoff starts.

Houston needs a solid five innings out of Urquidy before its high-leverage bullpen arms take over.