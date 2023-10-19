Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania 40, Bianca Belair, More

1 of 4

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated provided an update on WWE's plans for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia:

"Considering this will be Endeavor's first-time overseeing WWE's signature event, there is every reason to believe this year's will be bigger than ever. Short-term, there is nothing that can compare to a return from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. But after speaking with multiple sources close to WWE, the decision about WrestleMania will not be The Rock's to make, nor is the main event even a topic of substance. There are currently no plans for this to happen."

The revelation, and the way it is worded, leaves no question that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is merely a pipedream and nothing is actually planned or expected to take place at The Showcase of the Immortals.

That is for the best. A one-and-down showdown benefits no one but the babyface, as Reigns losing a high-profile match to Rock does nothing for The Tribal Chief while robbing fans of the monumental title change WWE has spent three years building.

It deserves to happen on The Grandest Stage of Them All, rather than a precursor to the event so Reigns is freed up to have a one-off bout that benefits no one in the long term.

The main event will, instead, belong to Cody Rhodes. As it should.

"Unless the situation changes dramatically, Rhodes will be headlining WrestleMania," Barrasso added.

The company has spent the entirety of two years building to The American Nightmare realizing his goal of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and carrying the one title that eluded his father, Dusty Rhodes, throughout his Hall of Fame career.

After last year's near-miss due to interference from Solo Sikoa, WWE owes it to the performer and the fans to finally pay off Reigns' long title run and Rhodes' grueling journey on a stage befitting a match of that magnitude.